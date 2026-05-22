CAMPBELLTON, NB, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that they may experience short delays on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge, due to the transportation of wind turbine components during the following period:

Monday, May 25, to Friday, July 31

To allow the wind turbine components to safely cross, the J.C. Van Horne Bridge may be intermittently closed to all traffic for 15-minute periods at night, or off-peak hours during the day. Traffic will be stopped, and will resume immediately once the components have safely crossed the bridge.

Roads around the region may be impacted as a result of these transports. Please obey all signage and instructions given by police and traffic control persons on site.

We encourage users to consult our J.C. Van Horne Bridge website, public notices and X (Twitter) account for updates.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)