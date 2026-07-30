PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane closures required for rehabilitation work on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, between the period of Friday, August 7, to Friday, November 30. During this period, the closures will be in effect, from:

Monday to Friday, from 6 am to 9:30 am: 1 Gatineau-bound lane closed (3 Ottawa-bound lanes and 2 Gatineau-bound lanes will be available)

Monday to Friday, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm: 1 lane closed in each direction (2 Ottawa-bound lanes and 2 Gatineau-bound lanes will be available)

Monday to Friday, from 2:30 pm to 9 pm: 1 Ottawa-bound lane closed (2 Ottawa-bound lanes and 3 Gatineau-bound lanes will be available )

) Monday evening to Friday morning, from 9 pm to 6 am (overnight): 1 lane closed in each direction (2 Ottawa-bound lanes and 2 Gatineau-bound lanes will be available)

Continuously, from Friday at 9 pm, to Monday at 6 am: 1 lane closed in each direction (two Ottawa-bound lanes and two Gatineau-bound lanes will be available)

During these periods, repairs to the expansion joints and steel girder's coating will be undertaken. Road signage will be in place to advise motorists on both the Ontario and Quebec sides. These measures are intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The sidewalk or multi-use pathway will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists at all times. When construction activities require the temporary closure of either the multi-use pathway or sidewalk, signage will be in place to redirect users.



The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)