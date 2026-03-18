OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is looking for individuals to join the Impact Assessment Roster. Ideal candidates will bring expertise, experience, or perspectives that support evidence-based assessment and decision-making on major projects in Canada. We are particularly interested in candidates who bring one or more of the following:

Knowledge or expertise in health, social sciences, economics, environmental science, or a technical field related to impact assessment.

Regional perspectives, especially from the Prairies or Atlantic Canada.

An openness to understand and ability to incorporate Indigenous worldviews, Indigenous Knowledge, or experience working with Indigenous Nations or communities in ways that respect and support Indigenous protocols, rights, knowledge systems and self-determination.

Experience working in the nuclear industry, oil and gas industry, or the energy sector, particularly in relation to major energy infrastructure projects such as pipelines.

The Impact Assessment Roster is a list of eligible candidates who may serve on independent review panels. Review panels are made up of independent experts appointed by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) to conduct impact assessments. The review panel is responsible for:

Receiving and analyzing information and documents

Leading the engagement process

Holding public hearings

Writing the impact assessment report with recommendations and conclusions for the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature

Other responsibilities as required if there is an integrated review panel under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act or the Nuclear Safety and Control Act

Members of the impact assessment roster could also be cross-appointed as temporary members of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission or Commissioners of the Canada Energy Regulator to conduct integrated assessments.

In the near term, IAAC anticipates that integrated review panels may be established for major nuclear or pipeline projects.

Recruiting candidates with varied backgrounds supports our trusted, evidence-based impact assessment process that shapes major projects to help build Canada strong for generations to come. As such, Indigenous Peoples, members of industry and professional fields, academia and researchers, and the public are encouraged to apply.

For complete information on qualifications and the application process, please visit the application page. Applications will be accepted until April 18, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, please contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected]