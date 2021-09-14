MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning, Chez Doris held the public launch of its major fundraising campaign, Chez Doris, Day & Night, in the Peace Garden at Dawson College. The organization is asking Quebecers to donate generously towards long-term solutions for women in Montréal who are living in precarious circumstances or experiencing homelessness. To date, the organization has raised 86% of its $15 million objective thanks to many private donors as well as the support of three levels of government. Chez Doris responds to the pressing needs of vulnerable women and has implemented crucial projects and programs to this end. The organization hopes to become one of the most diversified centres in Québec in terms of its service offer, housing solutions, locations, and clients served.

Needs that have doubled during the pandemic

The number of homeless women in Montréal has steadily increased since 2017—and has since doubled—which is why Chez Doris is adding new resources to meet increased demands. Far too many women are still living on the streets. Between April 2020 and March 2021, Chez Doris served more than 875 unique homeless women, a 100% increase in its homeless clientele compared to pre-COVID-19 data, when typically, 400 were served. More than ever, the housing crisis affecting other major cities in Canada and around the world is now being felt hard in Montréal.

New service points

The funds raised from this major fundraising campaign will allow Chez Doris to offer more services to its Montréal clientele. Donations will be put toward building and managing two new essential points of service:

A 22-bed emergency night shelter, located steps away from the day shelter at 1430 Chomedey Street, will offer up to 8,030 overnight stays for homeless women per year and will open in 2022;

A permanent residence with 26 studio apartments located at 2233 De Champlain Street, near the Notre Dame Hospital, will serve additional women in need as of 2022.

These two new points of service will complement Chez Doris' existing day shelter and will help a growing number of women in need.

"The public launch of our major fundraising campaign is a turning point for Chez Doris. Thanks to the generosity of Quebecers, we will be able to introduce long-term and diversified housing solutions for the most vulnerable women in Montréal. Our goal is to offer a broader range of services in order to meet each woman's needs more adequately and help them be more autonomous," said Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director at Chez Doris.

"We are proud to be partners of this major fundraising campaign and to bring concrete and sustainable solutions to the lives of marginalized women in our community by providing more shelter beds and housing solutions. The hundreds of women in need who come to Chez Doris find a safe haven where they are welcomed inclusively, respectfully and without judgment. This campaign will help Chez Doris offer a broader range of services—day and night—to all the women who seek its help. We are more determined than ever to provide additional resources to women living in precarious circumstances, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 day a year, but we cannot do this alone. Together, we can help marginalized and homeless women. This is why we are asking Quebecers to give generously," said Elizabeth Wirth, President, M.F. Wirth Rail Corp, and François Carrier, Head of Investment Banking & Co-Head of Capital Markets at Desjardins Capital Markets, the two co-presidents of the Chez Doris, Day & Night fundraising campaign.

Today, for the very first time, Chez Doris also unveiled its major advertising campaign, which includes radio and television advertisements. The goal of the campaign is twofold: to sensitize Quebecers to the distress homeless women experience and invite the public to give generously. Each donation will make a difference and help change lives.

To learn more about Chez Doris, Day & Night: www.chezdoris.org/en/get-involved/chez-doris-day-night/

To donate: www.chezdoris.org/en/get-involved/make-a-donation

To watch the television advertisement: https://youtu.be/lXlHL15DUGQ

About Chez Doris

Founded in 1977, Chez Doris is a day shelter that offers a range of services and programs to meet the most basic and immediate needs of vulnerable women and homeless women. The only women's day shelter in Montréal offering 24/7 service, Chez Doris welcomed 1,465 unique women and served 29,528 meals in 2020-21. By providing personal hygiene products, health and mental services, housing placement, and more, the organization meets their needs in an inclusive and non-judgmental environment. To learn more: www.chezdoris.org

