Why you should take note

Public health authorities in France are investigating 10 suspected cases of botulism. Three of these cases are residents of Canada. One case, not from Canada, has died.

Before showing symptoms, all individuals ate at the same restaurant, called Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, France. The restaurant is located close to the Rugby World Cup 2023 fan zone and is an area popular with tourists.

Sardines prepared by and served at the restaurant are suspected to be the source of illness. Exposures occurred from September 4 to 10, 2023. There may be additional cases identified among Canadians travelling in France who consumed a meal at this restaurant since symptoms of botulism can take up to 8 days to appear. Travellers to France who consumed a meal at Tchin Tchin Wine Bar restaurant between September 4 and 10, 2023 should self-monitor for symptoms, and seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms.

What is botulism

Botulism is a rare but serious disease. It is caused by a toxin produced by a specific type of bacteria. It is spread primarily by eating food or drinking beverages contaminated with the toxin. Food and beverages become contaminated when spores of the bacteria that cause botulism get into these products where they grow and produce toxins.

You can help prevent botulism by following safe food handling practices, such as:

refrigerating leftovers promptly

using foods that are stored in oil within 10 days of opening

keeping foods stored in oil, like vegetables and herbs, in the fridge

making sure products marked 'keep refrigerated' are kept in the fridge

learning about home canning safety if you prepare your own canned goods

keeping baked potatoes wrapped in aluminum foil hot until served, or refrigerated

never eat food from cans that are dented, bulging or leaking. This could mean the contents are contaminated and may not be safe to eat.

Symptoms

In most cases of botulism, symptom onset is rapid; however, it can take up to 8 days after exposure to a contaminated food or beverage for symptoms to start. Individuals can quickly become seriously ill, requiring hospitalization. Individuals who require hospitalization can recover, but severe outcomes, including death, are possible.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Constipation

Blurred or double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Dry mouth

Respiratory failure

Paralysis

What you should do to protect your health

Anyone who has eaten at Tchin Tchin Wine Bar and experiences any of the symptoms described above should see a health care provider immediately. Travellers to France who consumed a meal at Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between September 4 and 10, 2023 are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms.

What the Government of Canada is doing

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians. The Public Health Agency of Canada leads the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Canada and is in regular contact with its federal, provincial and territorial and international partners, such as Santé Publique France, to monitor and address the outbreak.

Additional information

