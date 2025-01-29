OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

January 29, 2025: Update

This outbreak investigation is ongoing.

At a glance

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled Sweet Cream brand mini pastries or D. Effe T. brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits.

Outbreak details

Illnesses 69 Provinces and territories with illnesses (number of cases) • British Columbia (4) • Alberta (3) • Ontario (24) • Quebec (37) • New Brunswick (1) Hospitalizations 22 Deaths 0 Gender 59% female Age range 3 to 88 Recall Yes

Sweet Cream brand Mini Patisserie recalled due to Salmonella D. Effe T. brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits recalled due to Salmonella Investigation status Active

Recalled food

Food recall warnings have been issued for:

Sweet Cream brand mini pastries

D. Effe T. brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits .

These products were distributed to locations such as:

grocery stores

bakeries

hotels

restaurants

cafeterias

hospitals

retirement residences

These products have also been served at catered events.

For more information on the recalled products, please consult the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall notice on the Government of Canada Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

How to protect your health

Salmonellosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, including the recalled products.

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

The following advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors and food service establishments such as grocery stores, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias as well as facilities such as hospitals and retirement residences across Canada:

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment by looking for the specific product name and size, UPC and codes in the recall alert.

Do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products.

Throw out or return recalled products to the location where they were purchased. Consumers or establishments who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer or supplier where the products were purchased.

Do not cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness.

infection or any other gastrointestinal illness. Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

Symptoms

Salmonellosis has a wide range of symptoms. You may not get sick at all. However, if you do get sick, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure.

You may experience:

chills

a fever

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

stomach cramps

a sudden headache

Most symptoms end within 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover completely on their own, some people may have a more serious illness that:

requires hospital care

may lead to long-lasting health effects or death

Salmonellosis(Salmonella)

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Investigation summary

There are 69 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in:

British Columbia (4)

(4) Alberta (3)

(3) Ontario (24)

(24) Quebec (37)

(37) New Brunswick (1)

People became sick between late September 2024 and early January 2025. Of the cases reported, 22 people have been hospitalized and there are no deaths. Many people who became sick reported eating pastries at catered events or from other establishments where the recalled products were served or sold.

People who became sick are between 3 and 88 years old. More than half of them are female (59%).

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 13 and 42 days.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces or territories with known illnesses.

The recalled mini pastries were distributed to:

British Columbia

Alberta

Ontario

Quebec

Nova Scotia

The recalled D. Effe T. brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits were distributed in Ontario.

