OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 22, 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed the first case of clade I mpox in Canada in an individual in Manitoba. This travel-related case is associated with an ongoing outbreak of clade I mpox in central and eastern Africa. The individual sought medical care for mpox symptoms in Canada shortly after their return and is currently isolating. A public health investigation, including contact tracing, is ongoing.

PHAC is working closely with public health authorities in Manitoba. The National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) notified the province on November 22 that the sample tested positive for mpox clade Ib. While clade II mpox has been circulating in Canada since 2022, this is the first case of clade I mpox confirmed in Canada.

The risk to the general population in Canada remains low at this time. PHAC continues to actively monitor the situation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Mpox is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. The rash can be accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, and back, joint and muscle pain. In rare cases, it can be fatal. Mpox is contagious and people in close contact with individuals with mpox, especially those with visible lesions or symptoms, are at higher risk of infection. Children, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV or other chronic conditions, are at increased risk of severe disease from clade I mpox.

At this time, vaccination of the general public is not recommended. However, for those at high risk of exposure, getting vaccinated is a key prevention strategy. The Government of Canada has sufficient supply of mpox vaccines to support provincial and territorial programs for the prevention and control of mpox in Canada.

People can also lower their risk of getting mpox by avoiding close physical, including sexual contact, with someone who has mpox or was exposed to mpox; and contact with personal items or objects used by someone who has mpox.

When travelling to countries experiencing outbreaks, individuals should take measures outlined in the travel health notice to reduce their risk, including avoiding contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox or who may have been exposed to mpox.

Individuals who have come into contact with someone who has, or could have, mpox should:

monitor for symptoms.

contact their health care provider and local public health unit for information on how to receive post-exposure vaccination as soon as possible. It is preferable to receive the vaccine within 4 days of the last exposure, but it can be offered up to 14 days since the last exposure.

Individuals with symptoms should:

immediately isolate at home away from others and contact their health care provider.

if travelling, tell a flight attendant before they land or the border services officer as they enter the country. They will notify a quarantine officer who can assess symptoms and determine further measures.

Early detection, diagnosis, isolation, and contact tracing are key to effectively controlling the transmission of clade I mpox virus in Canada.

