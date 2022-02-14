Public Feedback Sought on Aspects of the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to promoting the good administration of pension plans and protecting the rights and benefits of plan beneficiaries.

FSRA is now consulting on proposed Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund Assessment Deadlines and Calculations Guidance which is designed to assist plan administrators in maintaining compliance with the Pension Benefits Act.

The proposed Guidance clarifies:

the deadline for paying the assessment is nine months after the fiscal year end, whether the pension plan is ongoing or is being wound up

for ongoing plans, the PBGF assessment for fiscal years that end on or after December 31, 2021 , must be based on the most current valuation report filed with FSRA that has a valuation date on or before the fiscal year end in question

The proposed Guidance comes into effect on February 14, 2022. FSRA invites stakeholders and the public to submit feedback on the proposed Guidance until March 14, 2022.

Ontario's Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund protects members and beneficiaries of certain single employer defined benefit pension plans. In the event of an employer's bankruptcy, and where the pension plan they sponsor is in a deficit position, the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund guarantees benefits payable from these plans, subject to specific maximums and specific inclusions. The Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund is governed by the Pension Benefits Act and is administered by FSRA.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Russ Courtney, Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]