OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Beneks' Hot Movate Gel Skin lightening Labelled to contain

betamethasone dipropionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Clearbact Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain

betamethasone dipropionate

and neomycin sulfate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Dermovate Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Diproson Eczema Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Esapharma Lemonvate Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Esapharma Movate Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Funbact-A Triple Action

Cream Eczema Labelled to contain

betamethasone dipropionate

and neomycin sulfate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location H20 Jours Naturel Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location H20 Jours Naturel

Cream Aloe Vera Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location H20 Jours Naturel

Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location H20 Jours Naturel

Pasteque Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Janet Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Kojic Clear Fast Action Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location L'abidjanaise Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location La Bamakoise Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Neoprosone-Gel Forte Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location Visible Difference Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location VixaSkineal Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol

propionate, ketoconazole, and

neomycin sulfate Akins International Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert .

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]