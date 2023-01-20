Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening and eczema products seized from Akins International Foods in Winnipeg, MB, because they may pose serious health risks Français
Jan 20, 2023, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Beneks' Hot Movate Gel
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Clearbact Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Dermovate Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Diproson
Eczema
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Esapharma Lemonvate
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Esapharma Movate
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Funbact-A Triple Action
Eczema
|
Labelled to contain
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
H20 Jours Naturel Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
H20 Jours Naturel
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
H20 Jours Naturel
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
H20 Jours Naturel
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Janet Papaya Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kojic Clear Fast Action
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
L'abidjanaise Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
La Bamakoise
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Neoprosone-Gel Forte
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Visible Difference Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VixaSkineal Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol
|
Akins International Foods
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail location
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
