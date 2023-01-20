Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening and eczema products seized from Akins International Foods in Winnipeg, MB, because they may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Jan 20, 2023, 15:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use                          

Hazard Identified                     

Company

Action Taken

Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods  

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location  

Beneks' Hot Movate Gel

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain
betamethasone dipropionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Clearbact Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain
betamethasone dipropionate
and neomycin sulfate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Dermovate Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Diproson

Eczema

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Esapharma Lemonvate

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Esapharma Movate

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Funbact-A Triple Action
Cream

Eczema

Labelled to contain
betamethasone dipropionate
and neomycin sulfate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

H20 Jours Naturel Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

H20 Jours Naturel
Cream Aloe Vera

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

H20 Jours Naturel
Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

H20 Jours Naturel
Pasteque Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Janet Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Kojic Clear Fast Action

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

L'abidjanaise Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

La Bamakoise

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Neoprosone-Gel Forte

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

Visible Difference Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location

VixaSkineal Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol
propionate, ketoconazole, and
neomycin sulfate

Akins International Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail location
Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada