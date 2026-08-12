Public Advisory - Unauthorized injectable health products sold online and seized from Dyosa Beauty & Wellness Lounge in Hamilton, ON, may pose serious health risks

Product: Various unauthorized--including counterfeit--injectable health products

Various unauthorized--including counterfeit--injectable health products Issue: Health products – unauthorized product

Health products – unauthorized product What to do: Do not buy or use unauthorized health products. Consult a licensed healthcare professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist) if you have used or been administered these products and have health concerns. When receiving injectable health products, ask the healthcare professional administering the product to show you the product label and verify that the health product has been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Photos

Affected products

Category Product Unauthorized injectable drug • Botox cosmetic for injection (1 photo) • Huons ascorbic acid injection (labelled in English and a foreign language) (2 photos) • Laennec injection (placenta product, labelled in English and a foreign language) (2 photos) • Lemon bottle ampoule solution (labelled for topical use [applied to the skin] but containing vials for injection) (1 photo) Counterfeit injectable medical device • Juvéderm Ultra 3 (1 photo) • Juvéderm voluma with lidocaine (1 photo) • Restylane Kysse injectable gel with lidocaine (hyaluronic acid) (1 photo)

Issue

Health Canada has seized several unauthorized injectable health products--including counterfeit medical devices--from Dyosa Beauty & Wellness Lounge (45 Wellington St. N.) in Hamilton, Ontario, because they may pose serious health risks. Unauthorized health products were also advertised for sale through the business' social media accounts.

Many of the seized unauthorized injectable health products are used for cosmetic purposes. They include injectable drugs and medical devices (such as dermal fillers).

Selling unauthorized health products--including counterfeit products--in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality and may pose serious health risks. For example, they may lack active ingredients, vary in their concentration or contain ingredients, additives or contaminated ingredients not listed on the label that could interact with other medications and foods.

Counterfeit health products are imitations of authentic products, but they are not the same and may pose serious health risks. The manufacturers of the authentic versions of the seized medical devices have confirmed that they are counterfeit.

Unauthorized injectable health products carry additional significant risks, including infections, scarring, allergic reactions, and other serious adverse outcomes due to contamination, improper handling, or unsafe administration. Several of the health products seized are not labelled in English and French as required in Canada. As a result, information about ingredients, usage, dosage and side effects may not be available to or understood by consumers.

Health Canada will act to protect public health and safety when companies are found to be selling unauthorized health products in Canada, including warning consumers when warranted. The Department also works with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent the import of any unauthorized health products.

What you should do

Do not buy or use unauthorized health products.

Consult with a licensed healthcare professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist) if you think you may have been administered these products at Dyosa Beauty & Wellness Lounge, or at any other location, and have health concerns.

When receiving injectable treatments, ask your healthcare professional to show you the product label and verify that the product has been authorized by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products are authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database or Licensed Natural Health Products Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints, including suspected counterfeits, to Health Canada. You can also contact the manufacturer directly to confirm a product's authenticity.

Background

One of the seized products is labeled to contain human placenta materials. Health Canada has not authorized any health product containing human placenta. Human placenta is a biologic material and can contain infectious agents such as bacteria (e.g. Group B Streptococcus) and viruses (e.g. HIV, or hepatitis), which can lead to serious and even life-threatening infections.

Another seized product was an unauthorized version of Botox cosmetic for injection labelled to contain Botulinum toxin type A. Botulinum toxin type A is a prescription drug used for cosmetic purposes to treat facial wrinkling. Some products containing botulinum toxin type A are also used to treat severe muscle spasms in the neck, eye and foot, as well as chronic migraines, urinary incontinence, and excessive sweating. Authorized botulinum toxin type A products should only be used under specialist supervision and only if the benefits of treatment are considered to outweigh the risks. Potential risks associated with injecting an unauthorized Botulinum toxin type A product can range from mild local paralysis to death.

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SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]