Health Canada obtains permanent injunction preventing Canlab Research's illegal sale of injectable peptides in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- On June 11, 2026, the Superior Court of Québec granted Health Canada a permanent injunction against Canlab Research and its representatives. The injunction prevents the company from selling unauthorized injectable peptides in Canada.

Selling unauthorized prescription drugs or making false or misleading claims to prevent, treat or cure illnesses is illegal in Canada.

Canlab Research, a Québec-based online retailer, had been selling unauthorized peptide drugs on various websites and promoting them with many unproven health claims, despite repeated enforcement actions by Health Canada. These actions included a Ministerial Order directing the company to cease advertising and selling unauthorized health products because of the health risks to Canadians.

Under the injunction, Canlab Research and its representatives cannot manufacture, test, distribute or sell unauthorized injectable peptides, nor can it assist others in doing the same. It also cannot advertise or assist others in advertising these products, including through any website or social media platform accessible with a Canadian Internet Protocol (IP) address.

Health Canada will monitor compliance with the injunction and will consider further action if the company does not comply. This could include referring the matter for prosecution or filing an application for contempt.

In Canada, injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs and must be authorized by Health Canada before they can be sold. Authorized peptide drugs should only be used under the care of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a doctor, to treat specific conditions. Due to the serious health risks posed by these products, the Department warned consumers in December 2023 not to buy unauthorized injectable peptides from Canlab Research.

The Department continues to warn consumers about the dangers of illegal peptide products; most recently, it issued advisory in April 2026 urging consumers to think twice before injecting peptides bought online.

Unauthorized peptide drugs can be dangerous and may contain ingredients that have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness or quality. Their use can cause a variety of risks, including but not limited to hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours. Authorized prescription drugs in Canada have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the label. Consumers can also check if a drug has been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

Health Canada encourages consumers to subscribe to its recalls and safety alerts database for the latest information on dangerous health products. Consumers are also encouraged to report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada, including any suspected illegal activities involving health products.

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SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]