Public Advisory - One lot of New Roots Herbal Probiotic Intensity recalled due to incorrect "No Dairy" claim

Public Advisory - One lot of New Roots Herbal Probiotic Intensity recalled due to incorrect "No Dairy" claimFrançais
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Aug 06, 2026, 16:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ --
Summary
- Product: New Roots Herbal Probiotic Intensity
- Issue: Health products – Product Safety
- What to do: Do not use this product if you have a dairy allergy. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.
Photos
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
New Roots Herbal Probiotic Intensity
|
80136157
|
68775
|
2027-07-07
Issue
New Roots Herbal Inc. is recalling one lot of Probiotic Intensity because the outer box of the 30-count bottles incorrectly states that the product contains no dairy. The product contains bovine colostrum, which is a dairy ingredient. Bovine colostrum may pose serious health risks to people with a severe dairy allergy.
Although the labelling issue affects only the 30-count bottles, the company is recalling the entire lot, which also includes 60-count bottles. The recalled lot was distributed starting in October 2025.
People with allergies to dairy (e.g., milk) can experience a range of mild to severe symptoms when exposed to even small amounts of milk proteins. These symptoms may include raised and itchy bumps on the skin, upset stomach, and breathing difficulties that can be life threatening.
Probiotic Intensity is intended for adults and children aged six years and older to support intestinal and gastrointestinal health and immunity.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring, and will inform the public if new risks are identified.
What you should do
- Do not use the affected product if you have a dairy allergy.
- Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.
- If you have questions about this recall, contact New Roots Herbal Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-9486, or by email at [email protected].
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
Additional Information
Depth of recall: Retailers
Alert / recall type: Public Advisory
Category: Health products – Natural health product
Published by: Health Canada
Distribution: National
Recall class: Type I
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
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