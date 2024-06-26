OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs sold on Quadragen and Advanced Research websites associated with the company Quad Inc.

Issue: Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Do not use these products. Consult a health care professional if you have used them and have health concerns. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Affected products

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers not to buy unauthorized injectable drugs from Quadragen and Advanced Research websites (www.quadragen.io/, and www.advancedresearch.bio/) because they may pose serious health risks. Unauthorized injectable drugs carry significant health risks due to the potential for infection, allergic reactions, and other poor outcomes.

The two websites are associated with Quad Inc., a company located in Beloeil, Quebec. Health Canada seized injectable peptides, along with unauthorized bodybuilding drugs, from Quad Inc. At Health Canada's request, the company has stopped advertising and selling unauthorized health products, including taking down its Quadragen and Advanced Research websites.

Peptides carry out a range of important functions in the body. Injectable peptide drugs are often marketed for bodybuilding, anti-aging, or enhancing athletic performance. Some peptides can be produced for use in medications. Most synthetic injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada and require a prescription from a licenced health care professional. Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect consumer health and safety and will inform the public as necessary.

What you should do

Do not use these products. Consult a health care professional if you have used them and have health concerns.

Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies and avoid buying health products from questionable or untrustworthy websites. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]