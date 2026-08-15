Public Advisory - Two lots of Teva-Pregabalin 150 mg capsules recalled due to cross-contamination with the drug sertraline

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ --

Summary

Product: Teva-Pregabalin 150 mg capsules

Teva-Pregabalin 150 mg capsules Issue: Health products – Contamination

Health products – Contamination What to do: If you experience a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) , stop taking the affected product and seek immediate medical help by calling 9-1-1. Otherwise, do not stop taking your pregabalin medication without first speaking with your healthcare professional or pharmacist, as stopping suddenly may cause withdrawal symptoms. Return the product to the pharmacy where it was purchased as soon as possible for a replacement or alternative supply, and for proper disposal. If you are unsure whether your product is recalled, check with your pharmacy.

Affected products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Teva-Pregabalin 150 mg capsules 02361205 • 100070495 • 100068913 July 31, 2027

Issue

Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling two lots of Teva-Pregabalin 150 mg capsules after routine testing identified that some capsules may be contaminated with the drug sertraline. Patients with a hypersensitivity or allergy to sertraline could experience side effects or have a serious allergic reaction, including an anaphylactic reaction, even at a low exposure.

Anaphylactic reaction symptoms can be fatal and may include:

Shortness of breath, wheezing, or difficulty breathing

Swelling of the eyelids, face, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Uncontrolled shaking

Fainting or dizziness

Trouble swallowing or speaking

Widespread rash, hives

Products from the recalled lots were first sold in Canada in September 2025 and expire July 31, 2027.

Pregabalin is a prescription drug used in adults to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes, shingles or spinal cord injury. It is also used to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia.

Sertraline is a prescription drug used in adults to relieve symptoms of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and panic disorder. Side effects may include nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, sleep changes, dizziness, tremors or increased sweating.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of corrective and preventive actions.

What you should do

If you experience a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) , stop taking the affected product and seek immediate medical help by calling 9-1-1. Otherwise, do not stop taking your pregabalin medication without first speaking with your healthcare professional or pharmacist, as stopping suddenly may cause withdrawal symptoms including insomnia, nausea, headache, anxiety, excessive sweating, diarrhea, and convulsions.

Return the product to the pharmacy where it was purchased as soon as possible for a replacement or alternative supply, and for proper disposal. If you are unsure whether your product is recalled, check with your pharmacy.

Seek medical attention if you have used this product and think you are experiencing side effects.

Contact Teva Canada Customer Care by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-4129 or by email at [email protected] , if you have questions about this recall.

, if you have questions about this recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Additional Information

Depth of recall: Retailers

Alert / recall type: Public Advisory

Category: Health products – Drug

Published by: Health Canada

Distribution: National

Recall class: Type I

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]