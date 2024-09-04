Public Advisory - Settlement Approval Hearing of CSA Class Actions on September 5 & 6, 2024

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing to approve the $530 million settlement of three class actions will occur at the Law Courts Complex (408 York Avenue) on September 5 and 6, 2024.

In March, Manitoba agreed to resolve three Class Actions seeking reparations for Manitoba's discriminatory Children's Special Allowances (CSA) policy, through which Manitoba illegally took more than $334 million in CSA benefits from children who were in the custody of a CFS Agency between January 1, 2005, and March 31, 2019, a majority of whom are Indigenous.

Lawyers for the Plaintiffs and Manitoba will seek Justice Huberdeau's approval of the Settlement Agreement, which has been endorsed by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Southern Chiefs' Organization, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, and several CFS stakeholders.

The Settlement Agreement establishes deadlines for payment by Manitoba as well as other necessary conditions to discontinue the lawsuits, such as a public apology in Manitoba Legislature. The Settlement Agreement also includes information about how and when Class Members can expect payment from the Settlement Fund.

Observation of Indigenous Ceremony and Public Attendance: The First Nations Family Advocate Office of AMC will host a sunrise pipe and water ceremony at 8:00 AM on September 5th on the east lawn at 408 York Avenue. This will be followed by an Indigenous hand drum song in the courtroom at 9:55 AM before the hearing starts. Media and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony and hearing; however, please note that camera equipment and recording is not permitted inside the courtroom.

A public virtual link has also been created for those who are unable to attend the Settlement Approval Hearing in person via Microsoft Teams. The following link will provide access to the hearing, though participants are not permitted to record the Hearing. Contact [email protected] if you are unable to access the link.

Microsoft Teams

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 227 862 791 534

Passcode: VcRTNd

Dial in by phone

+1 431-813-4588,,842105451# Canada, Winnipeg

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 842 105 451#

Background:

Provincial News Release, March 25, 2024 – Manitoba Government Settles with Children in Care for $530 Million in Historic Class Action Lawsuits.

– Manitoba Government Settles with Children in Care for in Historic Class Action Lawsuits. Class Action Website containing up to date information about the claim and for class members: www.CSASettlement.com.

SOURCE Exchange Group

Class Counsel Contact: Kris Saxberg: [email protected]; Brian J. Meronek, K.C.: [email protected]