Exchange Group - NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT APPROVAL

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Court of King's Bench of Manitoba has authorized the Representative Plaintiffs to give notice to Class Members that a Settlement has been approved on September 5, 2024.

The $445 million Settlement is in respect of Manitoba's actions and policies relating to the administration of Children's Special Allowance Benefits paid to children in care of Child and Family Services Agencies in Manitoba between January 1, 2005 and March 31, 2019.

For more details about what the Class Actions are about and who the Class Members are, please refer to the Notice which is copied below and available at www.CSASettlement.com .

The Representative Plaintiffs, Elsie Flette and Trudy Lavallee and Class Counsel are available for media inquiries by contacting:

Brian J. Meronek, K.C., Class Counsel at DD West LLP

T: (204) 925-5355

E: [email protected]

NOTICE OF APPROVED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Regarding class actions for the recovery of Children's Special Allowances

If you were a provincially funded child in the care of a Child and Family Services Agency in Manitoba at any time between January 1, 2005, and March 31, 2019, your legal rights may be affected.

Please read this Notice carefully.

SETTLEMENT

On September 5, 2024, the Manitoba Court of King's Bench approved a settlement between the Government of Manitoba ("Manitoba") and Class Members.

The Settlement is in respect of Manitoba's actions and policies relating to the administration of Children's Special Allowance Benefits ("CSA Benefits") paid for children in the care of Child and Family Services Agencies in Manitoba (the "CFS Agencies"), except the Metis Child, Family and Community Services Agency Inc. and Michif Child and Family Services Inc. (the "Métis Agencies") between January 1, 2005 and March 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Flette/Lavallee Class Actions"). There is a separate but related class proceeding dealing with Manitoba's actions and policies relating to the administration of CSA Benefits paid for children in the care of the Metis Agencies over that same period of time (the "Lafontaine Class Action"). For more information about the Lafontaine Class Action please call 1-877-835-4546 or visit www.metiscsaclassaction.ca.

As part of the Settlement, Manitoba will pay $445,200,000 to the Class with a portion of those funds to be used to pay legal fees, the costs of administering the Settlement, and for a charitable purpose of any funds remain after eligible claims are paid. The Settlement Approval Hearing took place on September 5, 2024 at the Manitoba Court of King's Bench in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Because payments under the Settlement Agreement will be based on the number of people who come forward to make claims, it is not possible to estimate the amounts that Eligible Claimants may receive.

MAKING A CLAIM

The Claims Period starts on January 6, 2025 and ends on January 5, 2027. If you are a Class Member, a legal guardian of a Class Member, or a person legally responsible for the estate of a Class Member, then you can make a claim for individual compensation within the Claims Period.

Individual compensation amounts will be calculated based on the length of time, and when, the Class Member was in the care of a CFS Agency between January 1, 2005 and March 31, 2019. To receive an individual compensation amount, a Claims Registration Form must be submitted to the Claims Administrator, along with necessary supporting documents. If a Claims Registration Form is not properly completed and submitted before January 5, 2027, then the Class Member may not be able to participate in or share in the benefits available under the Settlement.

A detailed instruction package on how to obtain, complete, and submit a Claims Registration Form is available from the Claims Administrator, Exchange Solutions Inc., using the contact information below.

LEGAL FEES

At a hearing on a date to be determined by the Court, Class Counsel, Several Indigenous CFS Authorities and Agencies, as well as the Southern Chiefs' Organization, will seek Court approval that a portion of the Settlement Funds be used to pay the legal fees, disbursements and applicable taxes relating to the prosecution of the Flette/Lavallee Class Actions.

LEARNING MORE

The Court office will not be able to answer questions about the matters in this Notice. If you have any questions regarding the Settlement Agreement or making a Claim, information is available by contacting the Claims Administrator (Exchange Solutions Inc.) at:

IMPORTANT DATES

Claim Submission Start Date: January 6, 2025

Claim Deadline: January 5, 2027

