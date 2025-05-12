Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Toronto and Mississauga that may pose serious health risks Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
May 12, 2025, 14:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Candy Crush Convenience
2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Candy Crush Convenience
2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Candy Crush Convenience
2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Queen St. Variety
1296 Queen St E.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Queen St. Variety
1296 Queen St E.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Blue 6K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (gold capsules)
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Gold 777K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
