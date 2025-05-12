OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

and found to contain sildenafil Candy Crush Convenience 2979 Unity Gate Unit 2, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Candy Crush Convenience 2979 Unity Gate Unit 2, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil Candy Crush Convenience 2979 Unity Gate Unit 2, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Queen St. Variety 1296 Queen St E. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Queen St. Variety 1296 Queen St E. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Esso Gas Station 3930 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

