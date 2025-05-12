Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Toronto and Mississauga that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

May 12, 2025, 14:11 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Candy Crush Convenience

2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Candy Crush Convenience

2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Candy Crush Convenience

2979 Unity Gate Unit 2,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Queen St. Variety

1296 Queen St E.

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Queen St. Variety

1296 Queen St E.

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Blue 6K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (gold capsules)

 

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Gold 777K

 

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

 

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

