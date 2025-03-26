Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken



New Rhino 7 Platinum 900K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Rite Stop 124 Trites Rd, Riverview, NB Seized from retail location



New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (1 capsule) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Rite Stop 124 Trites Rd, Riverview, NB Seized from retail location



New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (2 capsules) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Rite Stop 124 Trites Rd, Riverview, NB Seized from retail location



Stiff Rox Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Rite Stop 124 Trites Rd, Riverview, NB Seized from retail location



Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Desi Convenience 80 Clementine Dr. Brampton, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Desi Convenience 80 Clementine Dr. Brampton, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Desi Convenience 80 Clementine Dr. Brampton, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Desi Convenience 80 Clementine Dr. Brampton, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Desi Convenience 80 Clementine Dr. Brampton, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Mobil Convenience Store 630 Colborne St E. Brantford, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Mobil Convenience Store 630 Colborne St E. Brantford, ON Seized from retail location



Black Horse Vital Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil NewLife Convenience & Vape Store 2201 Brant St. Unit 4 Burlington, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 12 Platinum 600K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St. W. Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location



Ginseng 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Extreme35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil V-Mart Convenience 2 Fenton Rd, Markham, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Derry Convenience 3221 Derry Road West, Suite 14 Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Esso 5235 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Esso 5235 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Smit Convenience 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Smit Convenience 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Smit Convenience 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Smit Convenience 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location



Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Gates Mart 300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3 Pickering, ON Seized from retail location



Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Magnum XXL Platinum 750K Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Jian Hing Foodmart 678 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Dundas Food Mart 4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Dundas Food Mart 4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Rhino 69 1100K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Maple Leaf Convenience 445 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Tastylia 80 Labelled to contain tadalafil South China Herbs Market Inc. 493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Hiforce-100 Labelled to contain sildenafil South China Herbs Market Inc. 493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Hiforce-200 Labelled to contain sildenafil South China Herbs Market Inc. 493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location



Unauthorized skin treatment products

Betnovate-N (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin All In One Wholesale Cash and Carry Ltd. 12815 85 Ave, Unit 107, Surrey, BC Seized from retail location



Itch Guard + (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain terbinafine hydrochloride Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry 1525 Bristol Rd, W, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

Ring Guard (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain neomycin sulphate Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry 1525 Bristol Rd, W, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location