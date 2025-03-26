Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

Mar 26, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

New Rhino 7 Platinum 900K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Rite Stop

124 Trites Rd,

Riverview, NB

Seized from retail location

New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (1 capsule)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Rite Stop

124 Trites Rd,

Riverview, NB

Seized from retail location

New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (2 capsules)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Rite Stop

124 Trites Rd,

Riverview, NB

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Rite Stop

124 Trites Rd,

Riverview, NB

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Desi Convenience

80 Clementine Dr.

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Desi Convenience

80 Clementine Dr.

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Desi Convenience

80 Clementine Dr.

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Desi Convenience

80 Clementine Dr.

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Desi Convenience

80 Clementine Dr.

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Mobil Convenience Store

630 Colborne St E.

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Mobil Convenience Store

630 Colborne St E.

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Horse Vital Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

NewLife Convenience & Vape Store

2201 Brant St. Unit 4

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 12 Platinum 600K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St. W.

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Extreme35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

V-Mart Convenience

2 Fenton Rd,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Derry Convenience

3221 Derry Road West, Suite 14

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

5235 Mississauga Rd,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Esso

5235 Mississauga Rd,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Smit Convenience

7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Smit Convenience

7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Smit Convenience

7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Smit Convenience

7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Gates Mart

300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL Platinum 750K

Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Jian Hing Foodmart

678 Markham Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Dundas Food Mart

4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Dundas Food Mart

4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 1100K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Maple Leaf Convenience

445 Church St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Tastylia 80

Labelled to contain tadalafil

South China Herbs Market Inc.

493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Hiforce-100

Labelled to contain sildenafil

South China Herbs Market Inc.

493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Hiforce-200

Labelled to contain sildenafil

South China Herbs Market Inc.

493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized skin treatment products

Betnovate-N (Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin

All In One Wholesale Cash and Carry Ltd.

12815 85 Ave, Unit 107,

Surrey, BC

Seized from retail location 

 

Itch Guard +

(Skin treatment)

 

Labelled to contain terbinafine hydrochloride

Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry

1525 Bristol Rd, W,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Ring Guard

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain neomycin sulphate

Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry

1525 Bristol Rd, W,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Fluocinonide Cream

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain fluocinonide

South China Herbs Market Inc.

493 Dundas St W,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

