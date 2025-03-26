Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français
Mar 26, 2025, 15:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
New Rhino 7 Platinum 900K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Rite Stop
124 Trites Rd,
Riverview, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (1 capsule)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Rite Stop
124 Trites Rd,
Riverview, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
New Rhino 69 Extreme 500K (2 capsules)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Rite Stop
124 Trites Rd,
Riverview, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Rite Stop
124 Trites Rd,
Riverview, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Desi Convenience
80 Clementine Dr.
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Desi Convenience
80 Clementine Dr.
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 990K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Desi Convenience
80 Clementine Dr.
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Desi Convenience
80 Clementine Dr.
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Desi Convenience
80 Clementine Dr.
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Mobil Convenience Store
630 Colborne St E.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Mobil Convenience Store
630 Colborne St E.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Horse Vital Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 990K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
NewLife Convenience & Vape Store
2201 Brant St. Unit 4
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 12 Platinum 600K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St. W.
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
V-Mart Convenience
2 Fenton Rd,
Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Derry Convenience
3221 Derry Road West, Suite 14
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Esso
5235 Mississauga Rd,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Esso
5235 Mississauga Rd,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Smit Convenience
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Smit Convenience
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Smit Convenience
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Smit Convenience
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd, Unit 18,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Gates Mart
300 Kingston Rd., Unit #3
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL Platinum 750K
|
Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Jian Hing Foodmart
678 Markham Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Dundas Food Mart
4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Dundas Food Mart
4020 Dundas St West, Unit 8,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 1100K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Maple Leaf Convenience
445 Church St,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Tastylia 80
|
Labelled to contain tadalafil
|
South China Herbs Market Inc.
493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Hiforce-100
|
Labelled to contain sildenafil
|
South China Herbs Market Inc.
493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Hiforce-200
|
Labelled to contain sildenafil
|
South China Herbs Market Inc.
493 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Unauthorized skin treatment products
|
Betnovate-N (Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin
|
All In One Wholesale Cash and Carry Ltd.
12815 85 Ave, Unit 107,
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Itch Guard +
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain terbinafine hydrochloride
|
Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry
1525 Bristol Rd, W,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ring Guard
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain neomycin sulphate
|
Subzi Mandi Cash and Carry
1525 Bristol Rd, W,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Fluocinonide Cream
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain fluocinonide
|
South China Herbs Market Inc.
493 Dundas St W,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
