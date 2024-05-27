OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil ATP Smoke & Variety 5283 Rutherford Rd #4, Woodbridge, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Beach Plaza Variety 2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Beach Plaza Variety 2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Beach Plaza Variety 2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Beach Plaza Variety 2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Black Bull Extreme Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Shot 8500K (Double Shot) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 10000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil George's Convenience 5100 Rutherford Rd, Unit 7, Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location Energy Latte Coffee Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Herbal Treasure Health Products Richmond, B.C. (advertised and offered for sale on amazon.ca) Seized and removed from online sale Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location Black Horse Vital Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Neighbors Convenience Market 446 Adelaide St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Town Star Food Mart 599 Church St. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 20000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Yip's Flower & Fruit Market 340 Oakwood Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Yip's Flower & Fruit Market 340 Oakwood Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]