Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks

Health Canada (HC)

May 27, 2024, 09:01 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

ATP Smoke & Variety

5283 Rutherford Rd #4, Woodbridge, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Beach Plaza Variety

2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Premium Pro Power 3500

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Beach Plaza Variety

2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Beach Plaza Variety

2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Stiff Rock

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Beach Plaza Variety

2254 Queen St E, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Black Bull Extreme

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Shot 8500K (Double Shot)

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 10000K

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

George's Convenience

5100 Rutherford Rd, Unit 7, Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

Energy Latte Coffee

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Herbal Treasure Health Products

Richmond, B.C.

(advertised and offered for sale on amazon.ca)

Seized and removed from online sale

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Horse Vital Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Murray Wholesale 351 Nash Rd N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Neighbors Convenience Market

446 Adelaide St E, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Premium Pro Power 3500

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

 

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rush Hour 72

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly

22,000

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 20,000

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Stiff Rock

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Stiff Rox

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Town Star Food Mart

599 Church St. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Ginseng Red 20000

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Yip's Flower & Fruit Market

340 Oakwood Ave. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Yip's Flower & Fruit Market

340 Oakwood Ave. Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

