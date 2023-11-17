Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

17 Nov, 2023, 15:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Ant Strong

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

All Season Food Market

1555 Eglinton Ave W,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Ant Strong

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Bull's Genitals

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Kinggra (orange label)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Kinggra (white label)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Kinggra Fast Acting Plus

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Honey

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Man King

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Premier Love Gold 22000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Extreme 500K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 12 Platinum 500K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 475K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Stree Overlord

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Trojan-X 750K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

2200 Martin Grove Rd,

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

ExtenZe (blue pills)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 50K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 375K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Trojan Passion 65000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Platinum 200k

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

XXL Ant 3000

Labelled to contain yohimbe

QQ Convenience

1890 Dufferin St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions

LS BL Cream

 

Labelled to contain ketoconazole and clobetasol propionate

PAG-ASA Grocery Store

201 Grande Blvd #2,

Cochrane, AB

Seized from retail location


