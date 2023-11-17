OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Ant Strong Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil All Season Food Market 1555 Eglinton Ave W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Black Ant Strong Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Bull's Genitals Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Kinggra (orange label) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Kinggra (white label) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Kinggra Fast Acting Plus Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Man King Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Premier Love Gold 22000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 11 Extreme 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 12 Platinum 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 475K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Stree Overlord Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Trojan-X 750K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 2200 Martin Grove Rd, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location ExtenZe (blue pills) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 50K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 375K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Trojan Passion 65000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 11 Platinum 200k Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location XXL Ant 3000 Labelled to contain yohimbe QQ Convenience 1890 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location White Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions LS BL Cream Labelled to contain ketoconazole and clobetasol propionate PAG-ASA Grocery Store 201 Grande Blvd #2, Cochrane, AB Seized from retail location



