Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

15 Aug, 2023, 15:35 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions

DGF Drugfield Penicillin Ointment

Labelled to contain penicillin potassium

African Foodways Market

1-282 St. Anne's Road

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail location

Haloderm

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

African Foodways Market

1-282 St. Anne's Road

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail location

Betamethasone Valerate and Neomycin Skin Cream

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Thiara Supermarket

3899 Trelawny Cir, Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Betamethasone Valerate and Neomycin Skin Cream

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Thiara Supermarket 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd, Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Betnovate-N Cream

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Thiara Supermarket

3899 Trelawny Cir, Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Betnovate-N Cream

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Thiara Supermarket 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd, Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

MUHI Bug Repellant Cream

Labelled to contain

dexamethasone

Kiokii and...

9350 Yonge St,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

1965 Frank Carrel,

Quebec, QC

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

72 route du Président Kennedy,

Lévis, QC

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

2600 Ave. Bourg-Royal,

Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

325 Bd. Charest O.,

Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

5401 Bd. Des Galeries, 2nd Floor

Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Planet X

2700 Bd. Laurier, Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada