OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions DGF Drugfield Penicillin Ointment Labelled to contain penicillin potassium African Foodways Market 1-282 St. Anne's Road Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location Haloderm Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate African Foodways Market 1-282 St. Anne's Road Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location Betamethasone Valerate and Neomycin Skin Cream Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Thiara Supermarket 3899 Trelawny Cir, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location Betamethasone Valerate and Neomycin Skin Cream Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Thiara Supermarket 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location Betnovate-N Cream Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Thiara Supermarket 3899 Trelawny Cir, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location Betnovate-N Cream Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Thiara Supermarket 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location MUHI Bug Repellant Cream Labelled to contain dexamethasone Kiokii and... 9350 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 1965 Frank Carrel, Quebec, QC Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 72 route du Président Kennedy, Lévis, QC Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 2600 Ave. Bourg-Royal, Québec, QC Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 325 Bd. Charest O., Québec, QC Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 5401 Bd. Des Galeries, 2nd Floor Québec, QC Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Planet X 2700 Bd. Laurier, Québec, QC Seized from retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]