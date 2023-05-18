OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Rush Hour Plus Product was tested and found to contain tadalafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions Activ Clobe Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location BETACET-N Cream (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Dermaglow Extra Whitening Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Dermaglow Extra Whitening Face Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Dermo Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Globatin antiMarks Complexion Lightening Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Medvate Cream (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Alharameen Style & Decor Shop 255 28 Street SE #200 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Betnovate-N 25 g (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin Desi Mandi Store 1515 N Service Rd Burlington, ON Seized from retail location Betnovate-N 20 g (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin Desi Mandi Store 1515 N Service Rd Burlington, ON Seized from retail location LS BL Cream (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain ketoconazole and clobetasol propionate Bags Clothing and Beyond Rosthern, SK Removed from sale Unauthorized workout supplements Insane Labz Psychotic – Fruit Punch Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location Insane Labz Psychotic – Cherry Bomb Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location MYO-HGH Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-677) Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location MYO-RAD Labelled to contain testolone (RAD-140) Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location MYO-YK Labelled to contain myostine (YK-11) Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location Nutrifitt Carnage Pre-Workout Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia (rauwolfia vomitoria) extract Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location Raw Burn Labelled to contain yohimbine Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location Yohimbine HCl Labelled to contain yohimbine Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel 8761 84 St. Unit 101 Fort Saskatchewan, AB Seized from retail location MS Pro Burn Yohimbine HCL Labelled to contain yohimbine Smash Supplements 124B 1st Street Brooks, AB Seized from retail location NutriFitt Carnage Advanced High Stim Pre Workout Grape Candy Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia Smash Supplements 124B 1st Street Brooks, AB Seized from retail location NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout White Out Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia Smash Supplements 124B 1st Street Brooks, AB Seized from retail location NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout Dragon Gummy Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia Smash Supplements 124B 1st Street Brooks, AB Seized from retail location NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout Maniacal Melon Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia Smash Supplements 124B 1st Street Brooks, AB Seized from retail location

