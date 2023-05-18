Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français
18 May, 2023, 15:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
- Unauthorized sexual enhancement products
- Unauthorized skin lightening products
- Uauthorized workout supplements
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Rush Hour Plus
|
Product was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Carrefour du Sexe
1735 boul. Curé-Labelle
Laval, QC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions
|
Activ Clobe Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
BETACET-N Cream
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Dermaglow Extra Whitening Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Dermaglow Extra Whitening Face Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Dermo Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Globatin antiMarks Complexion Lightening Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Medvate Cream
(Skin whitening)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate
|
Alharameen Style & Decor Shop
255 28 Street SE #200
Calgary, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Betnovate-N 25 g
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin
|
Desi Mandi Store
1515 N Service Rd
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Betnovate-N 20 g
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin
|
Desi Mandi Store
1515 N Service Rd
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
LS BL Cream
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain ketoconazole and clobetasol propionate
|
Bags Clothing and Beyond
Rosthern, SK
|
Removed from sale
|
Unauthorized workout supplements
|
Insane Labz Psychotic –
Fruit Punch
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Insane Labz Psychotic –
Cherry Bomb
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
MYO-HGH
|
Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-677)
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
MYO-RAD
|
Labelled to contain testolone (RAD-140)
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
MYO-YK
|
Labelled to contain myostine (YK-11)
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Nutrifitt Carnage Pre-Workout
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia (rauwolfia vomitoria) extract
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Raw Burn
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Yohimbine HCl
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel
8761 84 St. Unit 101
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
MS Pro Burn Yohimbine HCL
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Smash Supplements
124B 1st Street
Brooks, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
NutriFitt Carnage Advanced High Stim Pre Workout
Grape Candy
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia
|
Smash Supplements
124B 1st Street
Brooks, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout
White Out
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia
|
Smash Supplements
124B 1st Street
Brooks, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout
Dragon Gummy
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia
|
Smash Supplements
124B 1st Street
Brooks, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout
Maniacal Melon
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia
|
Smash Supplements
124B 1st Street
Brooks, AB
|
Seized from retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article