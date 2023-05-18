Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

18 May, 2023, 15:46 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rush Hour Plus

 

Product was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions

Activ Clobe Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

BETACET-N Cream

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Dermaglow Extra Whitening Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Dermaglow Extra Whitening Face Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Dermo Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Globatin antiMarks Complexion Lightening Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Medvate Cream

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Alharameen Style & Decor Shop

255 28 Street SE #200

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Betnovate-N 25 g

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin

Desi Mandi Store

1515 N Service Rd

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Betnovate-N 20 g

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate and neomycin

Desi Mandi Store

1515 N Service Rd

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

LS BL Cream

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain ketoconazole and clobetasol propionate

Bags Clothing and Beyond

Rosthern, SK

Removed from sale

Unauthorized workout supplements

Insane Labz Psychotic –

Fruit Punch

 

Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

Insane Labz Psychotic –

Cherry Bomb

Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

MYO-HGH

 

Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-677)

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

MYO-RAD

 

Labelled to contain testolone (RAD-140)

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

MYO-YK

 

Labelled to contain myostine (YK-11)

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

Nutrifitt Carnage Pre-Workout

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia (rauwolfia vomitoria) extract

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

Raw Burn 

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

Yohimbine HCl

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Gym Rat Supplements & Apparel

8761 84 St. Unit 101

Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Seized from retail location

MS Pro Burn Yohimbine HCL

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Smash Supplements

124B 1st Street

Brooks, AB

Seized from retail location

NutriFitt Carnage Advanced High Stim Pre Workout

Grape Candy

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia

Smash Supplements

124B 1st Street

Brooks, AB

Seized from retail location

NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout

White Out

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia

Smash Supplements

124B 1st Street

Brooks, AB

Seized from retail location

NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout

Dragon Gummy

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia

Smash Supplements

124B 1st Street

Brooks, AB

Seized from retail location

NutriFitt Symbiote High Stim Pre Workout

Maniacal Melon

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia

Smash Supplements

124B 1st Street

Brooks, AB

Seized from retail location

