OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

Summary

Products: JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg and AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets

JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg and AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: If you are taking the affected products, speak with your pharmacist as soon as possible. Continue to take your JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg or AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets until you speak with your pharmacist and get a replacement product. Contact a health care professional immediately if you or someone you are caring for experiences serious side effects due to an incorrect dose of clopidogrel.

Affected Products:

Product DIN Lot Expiry JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets 02415550 EG22CGM002 EG22CGM003 EG22CGN001 EG23CGN001 EG23CGN002 EG23CGN003 EG23CGM001 EG23CGL001 EG23CGN004 2025-09-30 2025-09-30 2025-09-30 2026-05-31 2026-07-31 2026-07-31 2026-07-31 2026-07-31 2026-07-31 AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets 02431971 EG23AGH001 EG23AGM001 2026-07-31 2026-07-31

Issue

JAMP Pharma Corporation and Angita (AG) Pharma Inc. are recalling all lots of JAMP-Clopidogrel and AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets as some tablets may weigh less or more than they should, meaning patients could unexpectedly receive a lower or higher dose than intended. There may be serious risks associated with the use of an incorrect dose of clopidogrel. Patients taking the affected product should return it to the pharmacy as soon as possible but should not stop their medication until they get a replacement product.

Clopidogrel, a prescription drug, is used in adults to help prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of having conditions caused by blood clots such as strokes, unstable angina (chest pain at rest), heart attacks, or peripheral arterial disease (leg pain while walking or at rest) and other circulation problems. It may also be used in adults who have atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).

Taking a lower dose than intended can reduce the drug's effectiveness and may lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other serious blood vessel problems.

Taking a higher dose than intended can result in an overdose. Signs and symptoms of a clopidogrel overdose may include prolonged bleeding time and subsequent bleeding complications (e.g., nose bleeds, blood in the stool, urine, or eye, vomiting blood, coughing up blood, or a purple spotted rash). Worsening of other side effects such as nausea, vomiting, loss of taste, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, rash, bruising, and joint and/or muscle pain may also occur.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventative actions to stop this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

If you are taking the affected products, speak with your pharmacist as soon as possible. It may not be possible to know if you are getting the correct dose of clopidogrel by looking at the tablets since overweight or underweight tablets may look like normal-sized tablets.

Continue taking your JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg or AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets until you speak with your pharmacist and get a replacement product.

Contact a health care professional immediately if you or someone you are caring for experiences serious side effects related to an incorrect dose of clopidogrel.

If you have questions about this recall, contact JAMP Pharma Corporation by calling toll-free at 1-866-399-9091, extension 501, or by email at [email protected] , or Angita Pharma Inc. at 450-449-9272 or by email at [email protected] .

, or Angita Pharma Inc. at 450-449-9272 or by email at . Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]