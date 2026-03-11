OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Illegal synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, have a devastating impact on public health and safety in Canada. Action is required to control new precursor chemicals under the CDSA to place strong controls on these chemicals.

That's why, today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced permanent controls for five fentanyl precursor chemicals under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). These actions further strengthen Canada's robust controls of precursor chemicals and are part of Canada's efforts to detect and disrupt the illegal drug trade under Canada's Border Plan.

These amendments ensure that Canadian law enforcement and border officers have the tools to stop the illegal importation and distribution of five fentanyl precursors: phenethyl bromide, phenethyl chloride, phenethyl iodide, propionic anhydride, and benzyl chloride. They also ensure there is no break in the temporary controls for phenethyl bromide, propionic anhydride, and benzyl chloride that were put in place on February 27, 2025, under a Ministerial Order.

Anyone caught conducting unauthorized activities with these precursor chemicals, such as illegal importation or distribution, will be subject to criminal charges.

While these chemicals can be used in illegal fentanyl production, many precursor chemicals also have legitimate uses. Once these scheduling changes come into force on April 12, 2026, anyone wanting to legally conduct activities with these chemicals will need to apply to Health Canada for a licence or registration and will need to comply with regulatory requirements set out in the Precursor Control Regulations.

"We are taking action to address substance related harms by making it illegal to import these fentanyl precursors into our country unless strict regulatory controls are followed. This helps keep our communities safe. "

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"You need the right chemicals to make fentanyl. Reducing access to those chemicals makes it harder for criminals to produce the drug. These new controls on precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl will make it easier for border officers and law enforcement agencies to detect and disrupt drug trafficking. This is how we protect our communities and support public safety across Canada."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Fentanyl harms communities, shatters families, and leaves behind lasting scars. It is important that Canada use every tool available to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl. The controls announced today will help prevent the illegal importation and distribution of precursor chemicals by organized crime groups."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), the Precursor Control Regulations (PCR) set out the rules that apply to the legal use of precursor chemicals. While some precursors have legitimate uses, they can also be used in the illegal production of illegal drugs like fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

Health Canada's Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit provides oversight into precursor chemicals and their distribution channels, and enhances monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement action.

Health Canada launched a public dashboard under the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance initiative which provides in-depth information about drug use in Canada.

On December 18, 2025, Health Canada announced final regulatory changes to increase oversight of precursor chemicals and certain drug manufacturing equipment.

