MONTRÉAL, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Women in Canada deserve better access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, along with resources that are safe, accurate, and free from stigma. Yet many women continue to face significant barriers when seeking access to essential services--such as abortion, fertility treatment, endometriosis care, and menopause support. Addressing these gaps is critical to ensuring that all women can make informed decisions about their health and receive timely, compassionate, and comprehensive care.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $5.4 million to support five national organizations through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund to reduce barriers to sexual and reproductive health services. The fund supports a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects that improve access for women and other underserved groups to the sexual and reproductive health services and resources they need. Organizations receiving funding through today's announcement include:

Abortion Care Canada with $949,038

Fertility Matters Canada with $860,078

the Canadian Association of Midwives with $728,305

the Endometriosis Network Canada with $966,884

the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada with $1.93 million

With this funding, these organizations will develop resources and build awareness in relation to abortion care, endometriosis care, fertility services, and menopause and perimenopause management. The projects will help improve the care they receive and address barriers that may affect women's access to the care they need, such as stigma and discrimination, and geographic isolation in rural communities.

A strong society and economy is built on women's equality, where women can achieve success without systemic barriers holding them back. By improving access to information, tools, and supports for these health conditions, we can help women thrive, strengthening Canada's workforce and economy.

Quotes

"Access to sexual and reproductive health care is essential to a person's health, autonomy and full participation in society. This investment will support organizations across the country to close gaps in access to needed care for women and girls. By strengthening these supports, we are supporting people to participate fully in work, family and community life, building a stronger economy and healthier communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Since 2021, the Government of Canada has supported 42 projects through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund. These projects improve access to sexual and reproductive health care support, information and services for women who face the greatest barriers to accessing care."

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Since it began in 2024, Health Canada's Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund has championed projects that make sexual and reproductive health services more accessible to women. The organizations that the Government of Canada is supporting today will help women across Canada obtain care and support with dignity and respect."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister Responsible for Official Languages

"Many people will need sexual or reproductive health care at critical points in their lives. This targeted funding aims to foster new community or stakeholder-led approaches that address these barriers and improve culturally safe and relevant care."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Menopause and perimenopause are critical areas of women's health and yet are often both neglected and misunderstood in society. Through financial support for Beyond the Hot Flash: Building Capacity for Equitable Menopause Care through Evidence and Education project, the SOGC will work to ensure health care providers have the most current, evidence-based recommendations for care. This project will also address high-need gaps, particularly in diagnosing and treating perimenopause and menopause and in addressing misinformation and disinformation regarding treatment options. The SOGC thanks the federal government for their continued support and partnership and efforts to create opportunities for women in Canada to improve their wellness."

Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck

President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

"Equitable access to abortion nationwide is essential for gender equity and bodily autonomy. However, substantive barriers to care remain well beyond those more commonly known such as geographic disparity. Funding provided to Abortion Care Canada ensures that those accessing abortion today are well supported, and enables us to design and implement solutions to sustainably remove barriers for the future. Now more than ever, we must protect and enhance abortion access through smart and impactful investments."

TK Pritchard

Executive Director, Abortion Care Canada

"This investment enables us to partner directly with Indigenous and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to build culturally safe, community-informed fertility navigation tools and resources. By elevating lived experience and co-creating resources together, we are ensuring future families benefit from supports shaped directly by those communities."

Carolynn Dubé

Executive Director, Fertility Matters Canada

"Midwives are a proven, cost-effective solution to Canada's healthcare crisis--expanding access to primary sexual and reproductive health care across communities, including rural, remote, and underserved areas. The SRH Fund enables this work by investing in workforce development, clinical training, leadership, and knowledge mobilization. It supports culturally safe care, strengthens system integration, and advances equity-focused models that reduce pressure on the health system while improving outcomes for families."

CJ Blennerhassett

President, Canadian Association of Midwives

"Endometriosis affects nearly two million Canadians, yet diagnosis can take years, especially for youth. With support from Health Canada's Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, we are expanding youth-informed education, awareness campaigns, digital tools, and community partnerships to improve early recognition, reduce delays, and ensure young people are seen, heard, and supported, building a better future for the next generation living with endometriosis."

Katie Luciani

Executive Director, The Endometriosis Network Canada

Quick facts

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for Canadians who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including youth, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people.

Since 2021, through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, the Government of Canada has provided $86.4 million to support 40 projects that reduce barriers to sexual and reproductive health services and supports for underserved communities.

Endometriosis can significantly disrupt women's participation in school, work, and community life. For many, unmanaged symptoms can lead to missed opportunities, reduced productivity, and difficulty engaging fully in day–to–day activities.

Menopause can likewise have measurable economic impacts, often occurring during years when women are in senior roles or at peak earning potential. When symptoms go unsupported, the effects can be felt through reduced productivity, increased absenteeism, and broader impacts on organizational performance.

Related products

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709