PTAG Completes Acquisition of Construct-X, Expanding Capabilities in Advanced Work Packaging and Lean Project Delivery

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - PTAG Inc. ("PTAG"), a leading provider of integrated project consulting services for capital projects, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Construct-X, a U.S.-based consultancy recognized for its leadership in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and Lean Project Delivery.

The transaction closed on June 30, 2025. With the integration now complete, Construct-X's tools, methodologies, and expert team have joined PTAG's expanding Advanced Project Delivery platform to accelerate digital transformation and operational excellence across the capital project lifecycle.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in PTAG's mission to lead the industry in project delivery innovation," said Michael Dubreuil, Managing Partner at PTAG. "Construct-X brings unmatched expertise in AWP and Lean practices that align perfectly with PTAG's client-first collaborative project delivery approach. Together, we are even better positioned to drive measurable improvements in predictability, performance, and project outcomes."

As part of the acquisition:

Ted Blackmon , formerly CEO of Construct-X, joins PTAG's Board of Directors and executive management team as Special Advisor.

, formerly CEO of Construct-X, joins PTAG's Board of Directors and executive management team as Special Advisor. Fernando Espana now leads PTAG's Advanced Project Delivery practice, scaling project best practices globally.

Construct-X has been at the forefront of AWP deployment for nearly two decades, enabling owners, EPCs, and contractors to adopt structured, scalable delivery models that enhance field productivity and capital efficiency.

"PTAG and Construct-X share a common vision for transforming how capital projects are delivered," said Ted Blackmon. "We're excited to bring our legacy and expertise into the PTAG ecosystem and continue shaping the future of AWP, Lean, and digitally enabled project delivery into what the industry is calling Advanced Project Delivery."

All Construct-X employees have successfully transitioned to PTAG. Clients can expect seamless service continuity and an expanded suite of integrated offerings.

