PTAG to Acquire Construct-X, Accelerating Industry Leadership in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), Lean and Digital Project Delivery

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - PTAG Inc. ("PTAG") and Intelligent Construction Experts, LLC, doing business as Construct-X ("Construct-X"), are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement in principle for PTAG to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Construct-X. The transaction is expected to close following the completion of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

PTAG and Construct-X, bringing together two industry leaders in Collaborative Contracting, Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), Lean, and digital project execution on large Industrial and Infrastructure projects. This strategic acquisition is poised to redefine how industrial capital projects are planned and executed, unlocking new efficiencies and innovations for complex projects worldwide.

Headquartered in Houston, Construct-X is a leader in AWP, digital project execution, and data-driven performance optimization, working with some of the world's largest industrial organizations. PTAG, a global expert in collaborative contracting and project management, has partnered with Construct-X for several years to implement best-in-class project delivery strategies. Their shared vision for transforming the industry has led to this forward thinking partnership—beginning the process of integrating their expertise into a unified, future-ready service offering.

Together, PTAG and Construct-X will deliver an integrated suite of Advanced Project Delivery solutions that improve project predictability, efficiency, and performance. Clients across the nuclear, energy, technology, and mining sectors will benefit from the combined firm's ability to drive industry-wide improvements through digital transformation, data-driven execution, and collaborative project management.

"PTAG and Construct-X have successfully collaborated for years, and now, as we take the next step toward integration to better serve the market, we are positioned to accelerate the adoption of best-in-class project delivery practices across the industry," said Michael Dubreuil, Managing Partner at PTAG. "Together, we will help clients reduce project risk, improve execution certainty, and achieve better business outcomes."

Ted Blackmon, CEO of Construct-X, added: "Construct-X was founded to push the boundaries of project execution through technology and data-driven insights. Becoming part of PTAG will allow us to scale that mission globally and bring even more value to our clients through a unified approach to digital transformation and Advanced Work Packaging."

The acquisition will be formally highlighted as PTAG and Construct-X take the stage at the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) Annual Conference in Ottawa, where they will join a panel of next-generation project delivery leaders sharing their vision for the future of Advanced Project Delivery on industrial capital projects. Attendees will gain insights into how the combined capabilities of both firms are already enhancing project performance through collaborative contracting, digital transformation, and AWP-driven execution.

About PTAG

PTAG is a leading project management consulting firm specializing in Collaborative Contracting on nuclear waste management, nuclear energy, mining oil and gas and large infrastructure projects. With a global presence, PTAG is dedicated to improving project outcomes through innovation, data-driven decision-making, and industry best practices.

About Construct-X

Construct-X is a pioneer in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and digital project execution, helping major industrial organizations optimize project delivery through data-driven insights and technology-driven solutions. Based in Houston, Construct-X has worked globally with some of the world's largest companies to implement cutting-edge project execution strategies.

SOURCE PTAG Inc.

For further information, please contact: Jeremy Rasmussen, Media & Communications Contact, jeremy.rasmussen AT ptaginc.com, +1.905.474.5660 x2311