Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Startup Ninnion™ Appoints Dr. Bill W. Massey as Chief Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ninnion, LLC, a pharmaceutical startup company focused on psychedelic therapeutics for the payer reimbursable market, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Bill W. Massey as its Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Dr. Massey will lead all discovery and development programs for the Austin, Texas based startup company.

"For many years now, the CNS space has seen a type of stagnation in the development of new drugs," said Dr. Massey. "The movement to develop psychedelic pharmaceutical therapeutics represents a seismic shift that will significantly change the way we treat CNS disorders forever. I am excited to be a part of that movement and apply my experience to bring these drugs to regulatory approvals."

Dr. Massey has previously held leadership positions at Merck, Astra Merck, Quintiles, Scirex, AstraZeneca, Scientific Commercialization, Litmus Molecular Design, SureGene, and GeneAlign. He formerly served as a researcher at the Pritzker School of Medicine's Drug Abuse Research Center at The University of Chicago. Dr. Massey held the Jack Martin, MD Research Professorship in Psychopharmacology at Vanderbilt University, where he conducted research into the genetics, biological basis, and pharmacological treatment of schizophrenia and other serious mental illness in collaboration with Dr. Herbert Y. Meltzer. He currently serves as a Visiting Scholar at the Feinberg School of Medicine's Dept. of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Northwestern University where he continues his research collaboration with Dr. Meltzer.

"The choice was immediately clear for us. Dr. Massey comes with an incredible track record in CNS pharmaceutical development including INDs for 28 new drugs into human testing, and eight regulatory approvals for new drugs brought to market," said Jeremy M. Caudill, Founder and CEO of Ninnion. "We are honored to have him join our team in this key leadership role."

Dr. Massey holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and long-standing adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

About Ninnion

Founded in November 2020, Ninnion is a CNS Psychedelic Pharmaceutical and Digital Health start-up company based in Austin, TX. Focused on developing therapeutics suitable for the payer-reimbursed market, the company is developing a pipeline of low touch, shorter-acting psychedelic therapies paired with its proprietary SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) platform.

