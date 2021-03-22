PsyBio Therapeutics Virtually Closes the Market

PsyBio is a US-based biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. In collaboration with Miami University based in Oxford, Ohio, PsyBio has retained the global exclusive rights to a proprietary platform technology that biologically synthesizes psilocybin and other targeted next generation psychoactive compounds that are produced naturally in fungi and plants. Management of PsyBio expects that the technology will enable the rapid generation of these highly stable psychoactive compounds cheaper, faster and greener than other published methods. https://www.psybiolife.com/