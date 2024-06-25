MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) welcomes the designation by the Governor in Council of Maryse Bertrand as the new Chair of the Board of Directors of PSP Investments. Maryse Bertrand joined PSP's Board of Directors as Corporate Director in September 2018.

"We are thrilled that Maryse Bertrand has agreed to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Directors," said Martin Glynn, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors at PSP Investments. "With her exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of the industry, Maryse Bertrand will play a pivotal role in leading the Board in driving PSP Investments' goals and values forward."

"I want to thank Martin Glynn for his dedication and service to PSP Investments and I am happy to report that he has agreed to temporarily remain as a director on the Board until a new director is appointed. His leadership has been instrumental in building the strong organization we have today," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer of PSP Investments. "I've witnessed Maryse's tremendous contribution to PSP Investments' success in her role as Corporate Director and I look forward to continuing this wonderful collaboration in her new role."

Maryse Bertrand's designation as Chair of PSP Investments' Board of Directors became effective June 20, 2024.

With an impressive career in law and business spanning over 35 years, she brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to guide the organization in its next phase of growth and development.

In 2007, Ms. Bertrand was awarded the distinction of Avocatus Emeritus (Ad.E) by the Québec Bar in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the legal profession. Ms. Bertrand has a law degree (with high distinction) from McGill University and an M.Sc. in Risk Management from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Maryse Bertrand is currently the Chair of the Board of Governors of McGill University and serves on the Board of Metro Inc.

