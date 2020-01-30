PSP Investments ranks as a Montréal Top Employer for a third consecutive year

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is proud to have been named as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2020. The growing pension investment manager, whose primary business offices are located in Montréal, has been recognized as one of the city's best places to work for a third consecutive year.

"We are honoured by this recognition which reinforces our reputation as an investor that spots the edge," said Neil Cunningham, President and Chief Executive Officer, at PSP Investments. "As we complete two decades of operations, our focus on creating an exceptional workplace drives our investment efforts on behalf of contributors and beneficiaries who dedicated their careers to serving Canada."

With $168 billion in assets under management and offices in Ottawa, Montréal, New York, London and Hong Kong, PSP Investments is committed to employing world-class practices to support its expanding global workforce. The company's application was judged on the basis of eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; training and skills development; employee communications; performance management and community involvement.

"Our people are at the root of our employee experience and investment successes. They help us reinforce a strong work culture that encourages authenticity, relationship building and diverse perspectives," said Giulia Cirillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Global Communications Officer, at PSP Investments. "As we continue to grow our global investments and geographical footprint, we maintain a strong commitment to inclusion and diversity. Through the activities of our i&D Council, its eight affinity groups and 100 direct contributors, we are co-creating a dynamic and innovative work environment across three continents."

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with CAD$168 billion of net assets as at March 31, 2019. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

