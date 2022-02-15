MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is proud to announce that it has been named one of Montréal's Top Employers for the fifth consecutive year.

Montréal's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers in the Greater Montréal area that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. PSP Investments' largest business office is located in Montréal.

"We are honoured to once again be recognized as a Montréal Top Employer and delighted that this marks our fifth consecutive year of recognition," said Neil Cunningham, President and CEO, at PSP Investments. "We are very proud of our culture that recognizes our people, supports them, and helps them achieve their full potential. Our connection to Montréal is very special and we are proud to be part of this great city."

"At PSP Investments, we are committed to adopting world-class practices to support our large workforce in Montréal and our expanding global workforce," said Giulia Cirillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Global Communications Officer, at PSP Investments. "Throughout the past year, we enhanced our employment offerings with numerous initiatives that support authentic connection, work-life balance, and mental health support. Impact, mindfulness, equity, inclusion and diversity continue to be core elements of our approach to retain and attract top talent."

Some of the new projects and initiatives that contributed to PSP Investments' continued recognition as a Montréal Top Employer include:

Continuing to support our employees throughout the adjustment to remote working and in preparation for the adoption of a hybrid workplace environment.

Adapting our formal training and development to a format that includes online courses and virtual training. Over the past year, our leadership development program saw close to 100 graduates.

Expanding the span of our benefits to include 24/7 virtual healthcare services and mental health coverage.

Providing our employees with additional time off to focus on their well-being, recharge and achieve better work-life balance.

Launching a flexible childcare solution program for our Montréal employees and their families.

Listening to employees via regular employee engagement surveys and creating targeted action plans to address survey results.

PSP Investments' Montréal's Top Employers application was judged on the basis of eight criteria indicative of company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About PSP Investments

PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with approximately C$204.5 billion of net assets as of March 31, 2021. It manages a diversified global portfolio of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.investpsp.com or follow PSP Investments on Twitter and LinkedIn .

