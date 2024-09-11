Highlights

$64.9 billion invested in green assets, compared to $48.9 billion in fiscal 2023. 1

invested in green assets, compared to in fiscal 2023. Reported Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions data for assets in-scope showed a significant increase, reaching 62%, compared to 54% in fiscal 2023.

Expanded knowledge and research capabilities foster sustainability expertise and drive innovation.

MONTRÉAL , Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) today published its annual Sustainability Report, which outlines how the organization is building its sustainability capabilities to deliver the long-term returns to support its mandate. Accompanying reporting includes PSP Investments' 2024 Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report and the 2024 Green Bond Impact Report.

"Our mandate spans decades and shapes how we invest. We focus on the long term and strive to carefully consider sustainability-related risks and opportunities that may affect long-term value creation, the resilience of our portfolio and contribute to generating returns for our contributors and beneficiaries," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer at PSP Investments.

The 2024 Sustainability Report outlines PSP Investments' progress in strengthening data, technology and analytics infrastructure, further embedding the hub-and-spoke model to integrate material sustainability factors into the investment process and advancing its climate strategy. The Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report highlights progress on climate metrics and targets as well as enhancements to the approach.

"The launch of our sustainability research platform was an important step in reinforcing our sustainability capabilities," said Herman Bril, Managing Director and Head of Sustainability and Climate Innovation at PSP Investments. "It equips us with the knowledge required to navigate the complex and uncertain landscape of long-term investing and it helps ensure that we are well prepared to identify and capitalize on sustainability-related opportunities."

PSP Investments' 2024 Sustainability Report, 2024 Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report and 2024 Green Bond Impact Report are available for consultation online.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $264.9 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

_________________________________ 1 Green assets are investments in low-carbon activities, identified in accordance with the methodology set out in PSP Investments' Green Asset Taxonomy.

