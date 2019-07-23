PS Serré announces investment in innovative technology that could replace single-use plastics

Project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve competitiveness and maintain 430 jobs

ESPANOLA, ON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Environmental leadership and economic growth must go hand in hand. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in innovation and sustainability in our forestry sector—to help secure good middle-class jobs and protect our environment for future generations.

Today, Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced an investment of $28.8 million in Domtar Inc., a leading North American fibre innovator and pulp and paper production company. This investment will support Domtar's $57.5 million project to implement new equipment and processes at its pulp and specialty paper mill in Espanola, Ontario.

Domtar's project will involve commercializing its new Stealth Fiber Technology, which will produce stronger paper and allow for the production of innovative products that could replace single-use plastics when it comes to, for example, medical packaging and food wrap. These innovations will increase Domtar's competitiveness in the global market, reduce waste from production, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48,000 tonnes annually at the Espanola Mill—the equivalent of removing 16,000 cars from our roads.

Thanks in part to this investment, Domtar will maintain 430 jobs. The company will invest more in research and development and will develop a diversity and gender equity plan to engage with women and Indigenous communities. Additionally, upgrades to the Espanola Mill will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution for the people living in and around Espanola.

"Canada's forest industry supports thousands of well-paying jobs in northern Ontario. Our government is proud to invest in innovations at Domtar that will increase the Espanola Mill's competitiveness in the global market, reduce waste from production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It's a win-win project for this community."

– Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"By investing in innovation and sustainability in our forestry sector, we're helping secure hundreds of good middle-class jobs and ensure the long-term competitiveness of Canadian pulp and paper production. Through this investment, Domtar will be able to commercialize innovative products that could help reduce our use of single-use plastics, while reducing its environmental impact."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada on this important initiative to upgrade the Espanola Mill's infrastructure and improve its environmental performance. This investment will help the mill deliver technical innovation to produce products that could help reduce the use of single-use plastics."

– Michael D. Garcia, President of Domtar's Pulp and Paper Division

Incorporated in Canada in 1929, Domtar is a fibre innovator, producing a variety of pulp and paper products. It has four pulp and paper production facilities in Canada .

in 1929, Domtar is a fibre innovator, producing a variety of pulp and paper products. It has four pulp and paper production facilities in . Domtar's Espanola Mill sources 95% of its raw materials from northern Ontario .

. This investment is made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a program designed to attract and support high-quality business investments in Canada's most dynamic and innovative sectors.

most dynamic and innovative sectors. The Strategic Innovation Fund includes a $100 million envelope focused on providing support to the forest industry.

envelope focused on providing support to the forest industry. In addition to the Strategic Innovation Fund, there are hundreds of programs and services to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. With its simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

