WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is working with cities to make it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $100,000 investment in the Corporation of the City of Windsor to install 20 Level 2 EV chargers at several of the city's facilities.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be available for use by the municipal fleet by March 2023. The City of Windsor also contributed over $135,000 for a total of over $235,000.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for Windsorites and all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Windsor, Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Making electric vehicles more affordable and investing in charging stations and infrastructure will mean cleaner air and a healthier environment for future generations. Since 2019, our federal government has worked with local partners to install hundreds of new chargers in our community. Through these innovative investments, we will continue to fight climate change and create good jobs in Windsor—Tecumseh and across the country."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh

"Windsor's Environmental Master Plan clearly states the need to decrease community energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The City of Windsor's Climate Change Emergency Declaration set a target to electrify 30 percent of all vehicles by 2041. Projects such as this are critical to electrifying our city vehicles and reducing our fleet's carbon footprint in order to mitigate the negative effects of climate change. I would like to thank the Ministry of Natural Resources for its generous contribution to this project. In conjunction with the new $5-billion EV battery plant, the city is committed to becoming a leader in the EV revolution, which starts right here in Windsor."

His Worship Drew Dilkens

Mayor of Windsor

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Infrastructure Bank will invest to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]