Provincial Leadership Celebrates Landmark Launch of Argo's Smart Routing™ Transit System in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Founded and headquartered proudly in Ontario, Argo's launch represents a significant achievement for the province's technology sector. The company's vertically integrated transit solution, including proprietary Smart Routing™ technology and comprehensive operational systems, showcases Ontario's growing leadership in clean technology and next-generation mobility solutions.

"We're proud to be repatriating top global tech talent, creating jobs locally in the communities we serve, and bolstering our existing public transit infrastructure," noted Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "The support of Ministers Sarkaria, Mulroney, and Lecce, alongside the visionary partnership of BWG council, showcase Canadian and Ontarian unity and a shared commitment to innovation as we set a new standard for modern transit systems worldwide."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation of Ontario

"Our government is investing $100 billion to build new roads, highways, and public transit across the province, but we can't do it alone," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. "The Argo launch is a great example of how innovation is helping us build a more connected Ontario to get people where they need to go, faster and more conveniently."

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe, President of the Treasury Board of Ontario & Minister of Francophone Affairs

"Our government is harnessing innovation to meet the needs of our communities," said Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe. "Thank you, Argo Corporation, for your confidence in Ontario and our community of BWG as we embark on a new chapter in transportation."

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines

"We are proud to support Made-In-Canada technology that is delivering the world's first fully electric vertically integrated transit system right here in Ontario," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Thanks to innovative Canadian solutions and systems, our government is making generational investments to electrify transit, industry, and communities so that we displace dirtier forms of energy and further strengthen our clean, reliable, and affordable electricity grid."

Mayor James Leduc

"This marks a major milestone for Bradford West Gwillimbury as we launch our on-demand transit system with Argo," said Mayor Leduc. "This innovative service will make transportation more accessible, reliable, and affordable for everyone in our community — regardless of age, ability, or location. With fully electric buses and smart-routing technology, we're reshaping how we move and creating more opportunities for residents to connect with jobs, education, and essential services. BWG is now the first community in the world to deploy Argo's Smart Routing transit solution, setting a new standard for urban mobility. Together, we're building a brighter, more sustainable future for all."

Smart Routing™ Technology in Action

Event attendees experienced a comprehensive demonstration of Argo's proprietary transit ecosystem. Arichandran provided insights into how Argo's technology integration approach combines hardware, software, and operational expertise into a cohesive system with numerous benefits:

Fewer cars on the road means less congestion and faster travel. Better Connections: Seamless first- and last-mile links cut down on walking and driving to transit stops, including easy transfers to GO Transit.

Seamless first- and last-mile links cut down on walking and driving to transit stops, including easy transfers to GO Transit. Wider Access: Increased accessibility supports seniors, people with disabilities, and underserved populations.

Increased accessibility supports seniors, people with disabilities, and underserved populations. Cleaner Communities: A fully electric fleet reduces emissions and protects the environment.

The event concluded with a media Q&A session where officials and Argo leadership addressed questions about implementation timeline and expansion potential, further highlighting the collaborative approach driving the project's success.

About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo delivers the world's first fully vertically integrated transit system, combining proprietary Argo X1 electric vehicles, Smart Routing™ technology, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end solution. By integrating every aspect of the transit experience, Argo enables municipalities to transition from traditional fixed-route services to dynamically optimized transit systems that deliver substantially better efficiency, coverage, and rider satisfaction, all while maintaining standard public transit pricing. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and began its first municipal deployment in Bradford West Gwillimbury in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Forward-Looking Information

