Argo Named to Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas List for Smart Routing™ Transit Platform

Vertically integrated transit solution recognized for transforming urban mobility and creating more equitable, sustainable cities

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, announced today that it was named a winner of Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards . This annual recognition honours bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing challenges. Argo was recognized for its Smart Routing™ transit platform that aims to revolutionize how cities move people while addressing critical climate, equity, and accessibility challenges.

Fast Company World Changing Idea Award for Argo (CNW Group/ARGO CORPORATION)

Fast Company selected Argo as a winner from over 1500 initiatives worldwide, highlighting the Company's innovative approach to solving one of urbanization's greatest challenges: providing effective mobility for billions of people in rapidly growing cities while reducing emissions and improving quality of life.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We're proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time."

"We launched Argo one year ago today with a vision to solve one of the world's most urgent challenges: modernizing public transit so it's as convenient as driving, but accessible to everyone," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "We're proud to be showcasing Canadian innovation on a global stage, starting in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and soon expanding to Brampton. This recognition by Fast Company affirms our belief that the next generation of globally ambitious companies can be built right here in Ontario."

In conjunction with this award, Arichandran was also named to Fast Company's Impact Council, a collective of the most innovative leaders in business.

About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo delivers the world's first fully vertically integrated transit system, combining proprietary Argo X1 electric vehicles, Smart Routing™ technology, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end solution. By integrating every aspect of the transit experience, Argo enables municipalities to enhance their existing transit networks with dynamically optimized services that aim to deliver substantially better efficiency, coverage, and rider satisfaction, all while maintaining standard public transit pricing. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and began its first municipal deployment in Bradford West Gwillimbury in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

