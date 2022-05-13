TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TFO / ONFR+ will be offering unprecedented coverage of the provincial election in May: 3 debates in French and an election night. In so doing, the political and cultural information medium confirms its place as an essential forum for Franco-Ontarians. These programs will allow the community to learn more about the platforms of the parties that represent them.

A two-part Francophone political showcase, live on TFO and online

The political debates, for the purpose of exchanging information on Franco-Ontarian realities, will first take place in Toronto on May 17, in collaboration with Radio-Canada at TVO's studios, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Gabrielle Sabourin (Radio-Canada) and Rudy Chabannes. Afterwards, ONFR+ will travel to two French-speaking ridings in Ontario for two more debates on May 19 and May 26, in Embrun and in Kapuskasing from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For this last debate, Rudy Chabannes will be working solo.

In-depth coverage by a seasoned team

Election night on June 2 (press kit available upon request) will be covered live from 6 duplexes across Ontario: Sudbury, Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, Ottawa (Vanier/Orléans), as well as Etobicoke, Hamilton and Toronto (headquarters of candidates Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca).

Don't miss ONFR+'s election coverage on its website and its social media channels: Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our future.

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

About ONFR+

ONFR+ is the digital platform of Groupe Média TFO, which targets Francophones in Ontario through three sections: news, society, and culture. Our experienced journalists cover Francophone news at Queen's Park, on Parliament Hill and throughout French Ontario. Our directors go beyond the headlines to delve into the social issues that affect Francophones and tell their stories. And on the cultural level, we meet artists and we discover their universe.

About the hosts and experts

Stéphanie Chouinard, political scientist and Associate Professor of Political Science

A columnist for l'Actualité and l'Acadie Nouvelle, Stéphanie Chouinard, Ph.D., has been an assistant professor of political science at the Royal Military College (Kingston) since 2017. Her research focuses on language regimes, minority and Indigenous rights, and the relationship between law and politics. She teaches in the areas of Canadian and comparative politics.

Rudy Chabannes, Journalist and Host, ONFR+ (TFO)

Rudy Chabannes is a seasoned journalist with nearly twenty years of experience in the print media. Successively editor, proofreader, head of editorial secretariat and sports journalist in France, he immigrated to Canada in 2016 and joined ONFR+ in 2019. Initially a reporter in Toronto and the Ontario Legislature, he became editor-in-chief of Groupe Média TFO's news platform in 2021.

Andréanne Baribeau, Journalist and Co-Host, ONFR+ (TFO)

Andréanne Baribeau is an award-winning producer and journalist who has been working in media production for over 15 years. She started out in print media, then specialized in radio and television, holding positions as a journalist, director, host and producer. She joined Groupe Média TFO in 2015 and is currently director-coordinator at ONFR+. She is a recipient of a Judith-Jasmin award.

Yana Pigot, Marketing & Social Media Specialist, ONFR+ (TFO)

Passionate about media in all its forms, Yana Pigot joined ONFR+'s social media team in 2021 after a few years spent in South Korea. Initially a copyright lawyer in the audiovisual industry, she has now moved into digital marketing without leaving her chosen field.

SOURCE Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO)

For further information: MEDIA REQUESTS, Joëlle Drouin, Senior Director, Communications, Marketing and Strategic External Relations, TFO, [email protected], 416 529-6541