Provincial by-elections called for Orléans and Ottawa--Vanier

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Provincial by-elections have been called for the electoral districts of Orléans and Ottawa—Vanier. Election day will be February 27, 2020.

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans or Ottawa—Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

Registered voters will start to receive their voter information card on February 11, 2020. Voters who don't receive a voter information card can check, update or add their information to the voters list using eRegistration at elections.on.ca until February 17, 2020, or when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of acceptable ID, visit elections.on.ca.

The returning office for Orléans, which acts as the local election office in the electoral district, will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) Monday to Saturday, and 12 PM to 5 PM (Eastern Time) on Sunday, beginning January 30:

110 Place d'Orleans Drive

Unit 2016

Orleans, Ontario, K1C 2L9

1.866.271.6876

The returning office for Ottawa—Vanier will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) Monday to Saturday, and 12 PM to 5 PM (Eastern Time) on Sunday, beginning January 30:

282 Dupuis Street

Unit 200

Vanier, Ontario, K1L 7H9

1.866.532.3156

Important Dates

February 27, 2020 - Election day—polls will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .





- Election day—polls will be open from . February 13, 2020 - A complete list of candidates for each electoral district will be available after 2 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca.





- A complete list of candidates for each electoral district will be available after 2 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca. February 16 to 21, 2020 - Advance voting is available at the returning offices from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).





- Advance voting is available at the returning offices from to 8 PM (Eastern Time). February 19 to 21, 2020 - Advance voting is available at voting locations across the electoral districts from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).





- Advance voting is available at voting locations across the electoral districts from to 8 PM (Eastern Time). January 30 to February 27, 2020 - Vote by mail is available until 6 PM on February 27 . The deadline to apply to vote by mail is 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 21. Applications are available at elections.on.ca or at the returning offices.





- Vote by mail is available until on . The deadline to apply to vote by mail is on February 21. Applications are available at elections.on.ca or at the returning offices. January 30 to February 26, 2020 – Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until 6 PM on February 26. Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.





– Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until on February 26. Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote. February 26 to 27, 2020 – There is a blackout on political advertising from 12:01 AM (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2020 to 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27.





– There is a blackout on political advertising from 12:01 AM (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2020 to 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27. February 27, 2020 - The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited between 12:01 AM and 9 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152

