TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Provincial by-elections have been called for the electoral districts of Kanata—Carleton and Scarborough—Guildwood. Election day will take place on July 27.

Canadian citizens residing in Kanata—Carleton or Scarborough—Guildwood who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote. To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to confirm, update or add their information to the Register at eregistration.elections.on.ca so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information about when and where to vote. Voter information cards will be on their way starting July 11.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in these by-elections, including by mail, at a returning office, and on election day. Voters can also cast their ballots at any advance voting location in Kanata—Carleton and Scarborough—Guildwood starting July 19.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

June 29 to July 21 - Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 21 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.





- Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. June 29 to July 26 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 26 (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting.





– Vote at your returning office by special ballot until on (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting. July 16 to 27 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.





– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. July 13 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time) .





– Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at . July 19 to 21 – Vote at any advance voting location from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) . Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.





– Vote at any advance voting location from . Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca. July 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.





– Political advertising blackout in effect. July 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .





– Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from . July 27– Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

