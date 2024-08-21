TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A provincial by-election has been called for the electoral district of Bay of Quinte. Election day will take place on September 19.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in this by-election. To vote in person before election day, voters can cast their ballot starting tomorrow until September 18 or during advance voting at additional voting locations.

Canadian citizens residing in Bay of Quinte who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote. To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to confirm, update, or add their information to the Register at RegisterToVoteON.ca so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote.

More information about the Bay of Quinte by-election, including when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, is available at elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

August 21 to September 13 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 13 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. August 22 to September 18 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 18 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. September 5 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at . September 8 to 13 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations.

– Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. September 8 to 19 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. September 19 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 18 to 19 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. September 19 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152