Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Education Discuss Shared Priorities at 111th CMEC Meeting

SASKATOON, SK, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial ministers of education discussed shared priorities at the 111th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC) meeting in Saskatoon on July 10, 2023.

The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Gordon Wyant, K.C., Saskatchewan's Minister of Advanced Education and Chair of CMEC, who acknowledged the traditional territories within the Treaty 6 Territory and the Homeland of the Métis on which the meeting was being held.

CMEC is guided by a vision shared by the provinces and territories for inclusive, quality education for all and a commitment to support lifelong learning. One of the highlights of the meeting was the approval of the CMEC Strategic Plan, 2023–27, which outlines the major shared priorities the ministers would like to discuss with each other. Recognizing the provinces' and territories' exclusive jurisdiction over education, the plan will also enable provincial and territorial governments to cooperate on various issues according to their respective priorities. The plan is now accessible on the CMEC website at https://www.cmec.ca/docs/SPlan_CMEC_EN.pdf.

"CMEC and its partners strive to provide education that is accessible to all, regardless of their age, background, or ability," Minister Wyant said. "This plan identifies ten strategic goals in areas of mutual interest to provinces and territories over the next four years. It also recognizes the values of Truth and Reconciliation, Equity, Inclusion, Collaboration, and Innovation as we move forward."

During the meeting, guest speaker Andreas Schleicher, Director for the Directorate of Education and Skills and Special Advisor on Education Policy to the Secretary-General at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), provided valuable insights on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education. His expertise helped inform the discussions, which focused on the digitalization of education and the leadership role of education ministries and departments in leveraging technology to enhance learning. Ministers were then able to talk about initiatives from their province or territory relevant to these topics. The discussions will provide food for thought for each government's ongoing reflections.

Ministers approved the CMEC Indigenous Education Plan, 2023–27, which responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action 63 and aims to contribute to the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages.

The annual meeting of ministers of education was also an opportunity to discuss students' mental health and well-being. Through shared accounts, members of CMEC gained knowledge from one another and exchanged ideas on how best to cultivate a supportive learning space for every student. The ministers underscored the importance of mental health in education as well as the unwavering dedication of educators to promote the welfare of their students.

Ministers also discussed promoting and steering the development of skills, including the core areas of literacy and mathematics, to align with the labour market, technological advancement, and an inclusive recovery. Ministers shared innovative initiatives from their respective provinces/territories, and highlighted approaches to help ensure that students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in today's and tomorrow's jobs.

The meeting ended with Minister Wyant welcoming the incoming Chair of CMEC, Minister Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, Ontario.

"I wish Minister Lecce the very best in guiding CMEC, as it provides an ideal environment for provinces and territories in which they can learn from and support each other in providing exceptional education to students," said Minister Wyant. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with my colleagues on critical education issues, and I cannot overstate the value of collaboration and shared goals in enhancing education systems across Canada."

Minister Lecce is pleased to accept the role of Chair of CMEC as well as the opportunity to continue the work of the council under its priority areas of focus identified in its new strategic plan.

"I would like to thank Minister Wyant for his leadership during Saskatchewan's term as Chair," added Minister Lecce. "As we look towards the future, it will be Ontario's foremost priority to ensure all provinces and territories work together on a unified mission to provide all Canadian students with a competitive advantage that leads them to good-paying careers. By advancing life and jobs skills, leadership development, STEM education, and more hands-on learning, we can bridge the skills gap, inspire hope in young Canadians, and support economic growth from coast to coast to coast."

