MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial labour market ministers are not attending today's Workforce Summit 2024 in Montréal over concerns that it was planned unilaterally by Employment and Social Development Canada without consulting provinces and territories, which are responsible for workforce development.

Provinces and territories have unique perspectives and experiences gained from decades of impactful labour market service delivery, which would have strengthened the summit engagement process and fostered a deeper understanding of complex workforce challenges.

An event such as this should not be held without acknowledging each government's roles and responsibilities and addressing the significant $625 million reduction in Labour Market Transfer Agreement (LMTA) funding in 2024-2025. Unfortunately, the federal government has organized a summit that solely focuses on its own priorities without considering the different needs of each province and territory and their responsibilities in workforce training.

If the federal government truly intends to strengthen the country's workforce, the provincial and territorial ministers of the Forum of Labour Market Ministers urge federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault and federal Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland to recognize that provincial and territorial governments are best positioned to design and deliver workforce programming and to immediately increase LMTA funding.

The LMTAs are used by provinces and territories to help Canadians find and keep good jobs, especially those who are underrepresented in our workforce. As the majority of this funding is drawn from Employment Insurance contributions made by workers and employers, it is imperative that it be reinvested in publicly-funded and localized employment services offered by provinces and territories.

At a time of high inflation, increased unemployment, demographic changes, and quickly evolving labour market needs, the federal government should be increasing LMTA funding so that provinces and territories can fully address these pressing workforce challenges. Instead, Minister Boissonnault announced federally-administered programs that do not adequately respond to the needs of provincial and territorial labour markets. This is wasteful spending that ignores the proven success of programs funded under the LMTAs and delivered by provinces and territories.

Employment and Social Development Canada's own unpublished 2022-2023 pan-Canadian report, "Canada's Labour Market Agreements: Sharing key results with Canadians" highlights these successes and the positive impacts for all Canadians. In 2022/23, 1.2 million individuals were served through the LMTAs, with a social benefit to Canada of $8,200 for each individual assisted. Provinces and territories are disappointed that Canada did not release the 2022-2023 pan-Canadian report in advance of the summit so those attending can provide informed input about the role and value of the LMTAs in shaping the workforce.

By failing to respect provinces and territories as key partners, the federal government has ignored the role of the Forum of Labour Market Ministers and missed an opportunity to strengthen the close federal-provincial-territorial cooperation established over 40 years ago.

Provinces and territories will continue to prioritize the interests of Canadians by delivering the best workforce programs possible, while urging the federal government to work in true partnership and provide the funding needed to meet the demands of a diverse and modern workforce.

The Governments of New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia are in caretaker mode and are not party to this release.

