Ms. Thomas replaces Dooma Wendschuh, Co-Founder and CEO since the company was formed in 2016. Mr. Wendschuh informed the Board in December, 2019, of his intent to transition from executive leadership, and planning has been underway since. Mr. Wendschuh remains a full-time employee of Province Brands dedicated to the company's success as a co-founder.

"Dooma has taken Province Brands from an idea that met with widespread early resistance to the verge of market-ready launch with facilities under construction, valuable IP, a broad vision, emerging product offerings, and he will remain an important part of Province Brands' future," said Ms. Thomas. "I'm excited about the road ahead and thank Dooma and the Board for its confidence and full support."

Ms. Thomas added: "I'm excited to take over as CEO of Province Brands to create and deliver new solutions and revenue streams that allow the business to grow in these challenging times. In addition to innovative thinking, the current environment in the industry and world at large presents a confluence of constrains that require risk mitigation and sound legal, financial and compliance experience that I have accumulated over my 12 years of practicing at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Jones Day, and with other cannabis companies. These experiences have prepared me to lead Province Brands' to a bright future.

Since co-founding Province Brands four years ago, Ms. Thomas has spearheaded multiple vital strategic initiatives and partnerships, played a major role in managing the business, overseen all aspects of the company's legal and licensure strategies, and managed the company's legal and finance department.

"Under Jennifer's leadership, Province Brands is poised to transform the brewing industry," said Mr. Wendschuh. "There is no one better suited for the job, more highly regarded by the team, or more capable to lead this company. I've been honored to have Jennifer as a partner for the past four years and I've been thrilled to watch her succeed at every task she's undertaken. Her bold vision for the company is exciting and I'm thrilled to help her succeed."

Ms. Thomas for two years has represented Province Brands on the board of the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance. She founded the State Bar of Georgia's Cannabis and Hemp Bar Section. Prior to Co-Founding Province Brands, Ms. Thomas held roles including Corporate Associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, and Corporate Associate at Jones Day. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Southern Methodist University.

Today's news follows the April 16, 2020, announcement that Province Brands closed a CAD$2.2 million round of new funding.

About Province Brands of Canada

Province Brands of Canada is a beverage technology & branded products company. Province Brands of Canada has created a patent-pending technology that we believe creates a better class of beer. For the first time ever, beverages can be brewed from non-starch plant material and most types of food waste (for example "spent grains" left over after brewing the old way). Our brewing technology results in beer that is low calorie, low in carbohydrates and best of all gluten free. Brewers using our technology can experiment with new flavors, make beers from locally sourced materials, and even make a second batch of beer from their spent grains - all the while, reducing their carbon emissions and waste disposal costs. Cannabis beverage companies can use the technology to make authentic non-alcoholic fermented beverages brewed directly from the industry's primary waste stream (stalks, stems & roots).

Province Brands of Canada's founding legacy is based in brewing but as a beverage technology company we are also developing a propriety extract that makes clean, sustainable, and tasty sugars/syrups from non-starch biomass (including plant refuse). We are excited to serve the beverage industry and beverage consumers with cannabis and hemp derived sugar.

We anticipate that functional beverage companies will make great tasting gluten-free beverages that are sweetened with our sugar technology or fermented beverages with our brewing technology.

This is a proven technology that is going to change the beverage industry forever.

