Providing youth on the autism spectrum with skills and training to enter the workforce

GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - When young people have the tools, resources and supports they need to start their careers, they embark on a path to success. In recognition of the upcoming World Autism Awareness Day, we celebrate the many contributions that Canadians on the autism spectrum have made and continue to make in our communities.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our everyday lives, young people in the autism community are especially feeling its impacts. From the need to adapt quickly to a new way of living, to social isolation and heightened barriers to inclusion, it is more important than ever to support young people on the autism spectrum on their path to success in workplaces and in their communities.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $10 million through Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC) Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) program to help more than 400 youth on the autism spectrum get the support and skills training they need now to find good jobs.

Edmonton's NorQuest College has received funding through this YESS program for their Autism CanTech! project. Working with partners in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, the project will give 250 employers the mentorship, training and assistive technology needed to leverage the skills of youth on the autism spectrum, helping theses young Canadians kick-start careers in a world driven by digital technologies.

Today's announcement builds on the commitments made in both the 2020 Speech from the Throne and the Fall Economic Statement, which included creating more job opportunities for young Canadians through the YESS in response to the pandemic. The Government of Canada's first-ever Disability Inclusion Action Plan will include a robust employment strategy for Canadians with disabilities, including young Canadians on the autism spectrum, with the goal of eliminating the barriers and gaps to inclusion in the workforce.

Quotes

"Employment is a gateway to independence, financial stability and inclusion. It has never been more important to support the need for meaningful and equitable employment for persons with disabilities, especially young Canadians with disabilities. This funding will go a long way in supporting young Canadians on the autism spectrum and breaking down barriers to access and inclusion in workplaces. We know that it takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to create long-lasting change and a culture of inclusion from the start. This is another step in that direction and a commitment to ensuring the success of young Canadians on the autism spectrum for years to come."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and disproportionately certain segments, including young people on the autism spectrum. Through these investments, we are helping to empower and equip all young people to be leaders of tomorrow and today while giving them opportunities to succeed, now and into the future. Their contributions within the workplace are helping communities build back even better and consciously more inclusive."

– Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger

"Inclusion is fundamental for success in the workplace and beyond—we learn so much when we open ourselves to the experiences of others. Autistic youth have much to contribute to Canada's economy, and our growing digital industry offers many outstanding opportunities for the bright, talented, eager youth who will enter the workforce thanks to the support of our partners in the Autism CanTech! Program."

– Carolyn Campbell, President and CEO, NorQuest College

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting persons with disabilities in line with the Accessible Canada Act , which came into force on July 11, 2019 , and principles and objectives of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

is committed to supporting persons with disabilities in line with the , which came into force on , and principles and objectives of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In April 2020 , the Government of Canada invested $492 million over three years, through ESDC's YESS program, for 269 projects across Canada to help young people, especially those – like youth with disabilities – facing barriers to employment successfully transition to the labour market. Data from Statistics Canada indicates that youth with disabilities (aged 15 to 24) had an employment rate of 55% before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 39% in July 2020 .

, the Government of invested over three years, through ESDC's YESS program, for 269 projects across to help young people, especially those – like youth with disabilities – facing barriers to employment successfully transition to the labour market. Data from Statistics Canada indicates that youth with disabilities (aged 15 to 24) had an employment rate of 55% before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 39% in . To support youth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada announced in April and June 2020 increased funding by up to $187.7 million to the YESS program to create 9,500 more work opportunities for young Canadians, particularly those facing barriers to employment. YESS projects managed by ESDC received up to $40 million for national programs that are providing flexible supports and targeted job opportunities for up to 4,700 youth aged 15 to 30, in the areas of social support services, transport, information technology, research and administration, and other placements that support community needs.

Backgrounder

ESDC Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) funding

The YESS is a Government of Canada initiative delivered in collaboration with 11 federal departments and agencies, including Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). Through the YESS, the Government of Canada helps young people, particularly those facing barriers to employment, get the information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to make a successful transition into the labour market. ESDC's YESS program supports organizations that provide job placements and skills development services to young people, as well as a broad range of supports such as job coaching, mental health support, clothes for job interviews, day care services for parents and subsidized Internet access to help with job searches.

The following projects are helping young Canadians with autism spectrum disorder across the country develop the skills and get the opportunities they need to transition into the workforce.

Organization: NorQuest College

Title: Autism CanTech!

Description: NorQuest College and its Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia partners will be providing training, mentorship and assistive technology to 250 employers so that they can better recognize and leverage the skills of autistic youth. RoboCoach assistive technology will address the major barriers to employment of youth with autism spectrum disorder and will offer them improved quality of life and well-being and increased independence.

Region: National

Funding Amount: $7,799,873



Organization: Autism Calgary Association

Title: Spectrum Advantage

Description: Eighty-five youth with multiple barriers to employment and/or disabilities will benefit from this project by developing the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to make a successful transition to the labour market. The community will benefit, as a group of youth with barriers will gain valuable experience and skills training to help contribute to the workforce and/or decide to return to school.

Region: Western

Funding Amount: $1,107,271



Organization: Canucks Autism Network Society

Title: My First Job

Description: Canucks Autism Network Society will provide customized support to 64 participants. A multitude of interventions, activities and supports will address each participant's individual needs. During the six-week quality employment opportunity intervention, participants will be paid a wage based on the prevailing wage of the position. Experience will be provided in the food and beverage, hospitality, customer service, and retail sectors.

Region: Western

Funding Amount: $1,232,035

