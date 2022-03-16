Providing support for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Québec

MONTREAL, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support and cultural services and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

Violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people in Canada is an ongoing national tragedy that needs to end. Increasing access to culturally-grounded, community-led victim services and supports for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, along with ensuring that community-based organizations have the tools and resources they need to deliver responsive services for families of MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, are priorities for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Nakuset, Executive Director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, announced funding to improve access to supports for the families and communities of MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Montreal.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal's Iskweu project seeks to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, the number of MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Québec by providing a broad range of culturally grounded and trauma-informed supports to families and those seeking their assistance, including working alongside family members in their interactions with institutions and agencies when a loved one goes missing.

This investment of $300,000 over 3 years through Justice Canada's Victims Fund for the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal supports the Government of Canada's efforts to ensure a fairer, stronger, more inclusive and representative justice system that respects the rights of Indigenous peoples, and protects Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

"We look forward to continual funding from Justice Canada for the Iskweu project."

Nakuset

Executive Director, Native Women's Shelter of Montreal



"Indigenous peoples must have access to the services they need, where they need them, and when they need them. We are pleased to be able to support the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and the Iskweu project, which will improve access to meaningful supports for families and communties of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGTBQQIA+ people in Québec."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan .





continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the . The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





is the Government of contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Justice Canada's Victims Fund, as part of the Federal Victims Strategy, provides funding for projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families. Specific funding in support of specialized services for families of MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people has been in place since 2016.

