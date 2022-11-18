MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental Canadian value and an integral part of a fair and just society based on the rule of law. The Government of Canada is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice for racialized communities across the country and addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Anthony Housefather, Member of Parliament for Mount Royal and Elizabeth Sigouin, Lawyer and Project Director from La Maison Bleue announced that the Government of Canada is providing financial support for a project that provides legal resources, services and advice to pregnant racialized women and their families living in vulnerable situations in Montréal, Québec.

Through its "Access to legal services in perinatal and early childhood" project, La Maison Bleue will:

Hire internal resources to help families with their legal issues and maintain a trusting relationship with families; and

Create new content, training tools, workshops and information sessions for families and workers to increase racialized people's awareness on the legal issues they may face during the perinatal period, as well as their rights and and legal options.

Justice Canada is providing $998,000 over four years through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program to the Maison Bleue for this project.

"Systemic racism and discrimination are painful realities for racialized communities. By providing support to La Maison Bleue, our government is helping them achieve their important mandate of reducing social inequalities by providing legal supports for pregnant women living in a situation of vulnerability. This investment will support our efforts to address systemic discrimination against racialized Canadians, and improve access to justice and fairness in our justice system."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



" We are pleased to add this component to the services we offer. For us, it is about the compelling need of the families who come to La Maison Bleue and often, unfortunately, face numerous legal problems. With this new component and the financial support from the Department of Justice Canada, we will be able to provide our families with the tools they need so they can better understand their legal issues and thus help them make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones. Moreover, the addition of this legal component will allow us to carry out our mission to promote equal opportunities for everyone from birth onwards."

Élizabeth Sigouin

Lawyer and Project Director, La Maison Bleue

La Maison Bleue helps families awaiting a child and that are in need of support due to living in a context of vulnerability: poverty, a situation of abuse, violence, neglect, addiction, precarious immigration status, mental health problems, teen pregnancy, etc. Their mission is to help reduce social inequities by helping pregnant women living in a situation of vulnerability. Nearly 90% of the people they support are racialized (first and second generation immigrants, visible minorities and Indigenous peoples).





Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada . This funding will support organizations that provide free public legal education and information as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities. Funding provided to the Maison Bleue is part of this investment.

