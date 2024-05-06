WHITEHORSE, YT, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Whitehorse Escarpment is experiencing the impacts of climate change and affecting the lives of Yukoners. To mitigate the effects of groundwater seepage causing landslides, the federal government is investing more than $45 million.

Announced by Minister Harjit Sajjan and Mayor Laura Cabott, this work will help protect the land beneath the Erik Nielson Whitehorse International Airport that's at the top of the escarpment and the main arterial road, Robert Service Way at the base. This road connects the Alaska Highway to the southern entrance of downtown Whitehorse.

Helping to protect the escarpment from future landslides means residents of Whitehorse and surrounding areas will be safe, be able to keep access to essential services, use the Millennium Trail safely, and get to where they need to go without delays from road closures.

To address the reoccurrence of landslides and improve the community's resilience to the impacts of climate change, Robert Service Way and the Millennium Trail will also be moved further from the base of the Whitehorse Escarpment. Other components of this project include regrading the slope, supporting revegetation, and expanding the debris barrier and implementing anti-erosion measures such as removing rocks and dirt.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar of that is invested to adapt and prepare for climate-related landslides along the Whitehorse Escarpment will see more than a doubling in financial benefits.

"Floods, including landslides, are the costliest disasters in Yukon. This stabilization project is a vital and proactive investment in resilient infrastructure and climate adaptation to ensure the safety of residents and visitors while preserving crucial trade routes from the increasing impacts of climate change."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Important work can now be done to realign the main thoroughfare of Robert Service Way and Millennium Trail to avoid landslide disruptions and to fortify the Whitehorse Escarpment from further erosion. This work will also prevent harmful erosion to the land surrounding the airport. We will be protecting and preserving the unique natural setting of the Yukon while also ensuring that the area will be safe for people as they access essential services and their daily destinations."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The City is excited to be able to move forward with this very significant project. Robert Service Way is a major transportation route for our City – one of just a couple of ways in and out of downtown Whitehorse – serving our residents with a convenient way to get to school, work and many other important places every day. This funding means we can go ahead with our plan to address the landslides that have impacted this road in recent years. I want to thank the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of this major project and also recognize city staff and contractors for their proactive work to keep the area safe. As we continue to deal with the impacts of climate change, it is important we remain proactive in our efforts."

Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

The federal government is investing is investing $45,882,633 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Including today's announcement, over $2.53 billion has been announced for 95 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for and withstand the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for 95 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for and withstand the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement and on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

