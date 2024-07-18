PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Nature is fundamental to capturing harmful greenhouse gas emissions, since plants pull carbon dioxide out of the air. That is why it's important to conserve and restore nature as well as safeguard the places and species that are part of our communities. The Government of Canada has launched the largest conservation campaign in the country's history in order to meet its emissions reduction targets and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, along with Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced over $8.5 million in funding for two projects that will help advance conservation efforts and protect ecosystems in Peterborough.

The projects being funded under the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund are:

$7 million for the Kawartha Land Trust to support its work to advance conservation efforts under way by securing an additional 566 hectares of intact temperate forest and freshwater coastal habitat to support 28 species at risk

for the Kawartha Land Trust to support its work to advance conservation efforts under way by securing an additional 566 hectares of intact temperate forest and freshwater coastal habitat to support 28 species at risk $1.586 million for the Association of Conservation Authorities of Ontario to protect vital ecosystems from destruction and fund activities that protect at-risk species, including Snapping Turtle, False Hop Sedge and Chimney Swift

The Government of Canada supports a range of nature-based climate solutions, including planting 2 billion trees, restoring degraded ecosystems, improving land management practices (including on agricultural lands) and conserving land at risk of conversion to other uses. Activities supported by the Government of Canada help mitigate climate change, build resilience, improve water quality and provide critical habitat for Canada's wildlife.

Quotes

"Nature is our greatest ally in the fight against climate change. But nature needs our help. Too many of the precious and beautiful ecosystems that we hold dear as Canadians are under threat and need protection. Our government has launched the largest conservation campaign in Canada's history, with a goal of reversing biodiversity loss and protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030. We're working with partners of all kinds across the country to protect these carbon-rich landscapes to save critical habitat and get us closer to our climate goals."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Protecting nature is one of the best and easiest ways that we can fight climate change. These vital ecosystems, like those here in Peterborough, absorb carbon and increase our communities' resilience to the effects of climate change. Our government has launched the largest ever conservation campaign in Canada's history, with a goal of protecting 30% of lands and waters in Canada. That starts with protecting spaces like these. The long-term benefits are enormous, getting us closer to our climate goals and protecting forever the critical habitat of so many species."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

"We are making progress toward Canada's important conservation goals in our collective effort to halt and reverse the alarming global decline of biodiversity. Working collaboratively with communities across the country is essential to making progress. The work being done through this funding is an excellent example of the benefits of working together, including connecting Canadians with nature and bringing us closer to our biodiversity goals."

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, and Member of Parliament for Milton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has set the ambitious goal of protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 as well as halting and reversing nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050.

has set the ambitious goal of protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 as well as halting and reversing nature loss in by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050. Canada is home to 24% of the world's wetlands, 25% of temperate rainforest areas and 28% of remaining boreal forests.

is home to 24% of the world's wetlands, 25% of temperate rainforest areas and 28% of remaining boreal forests. Nature-based climate solutions are a key part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The Government of Canada has committed to investing $5 billion over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, including $1.4 billion in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF). The NSCSF will help Canada meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 5–7 megatonnes annually by 2030, using nature-based climate solutions.

has committed to investing over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, including in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF).

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media.

X (Twitter): @canadabusiness | Facebook: Canada Business | Instagram: @cdnbusiness

For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Nadine Ramadan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Small Business, 343-575-5436, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]