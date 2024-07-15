TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - To better protect homebuyers and mortgage investors, Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is releasing final Guidance to help ensure current and aspiring mortgage agents and brokers are suitable to hold a licence.

"We want to ensure that mortgage agents and brokers in Ontario are well qualified and trained before being issued a licence, especially during a time when mortgage affordability has become one of the top concerns in the province," said Huston Loke, Executive Vice-President, Market Conduct at FSRA. "This is the first time we're releasing Guidance that explains how we assess if someone is suitable to hold a licence, strengthening sector practices and further protecting Ontarians working with mortgage professionals."

The Guidance helps mortgage professionals understand how past and current conduct may affect their suitability to hold a licence. It outlines best practices for brokerages and principal brokers to screen applicants and monitor their authorized licensees.

FSRA issues licences based on educational and technical qualifications, integrity, competence and past and current conduct.

If FSRA has reasonable grounds to believe that an applicant, agent or broker is not suitable to be licensed, FSRA may take regulatory action, including refusing, placing conditions on, revoking or suspending a licence.

The final Guidance was updated to include additional references to provisions in the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, and reiterate that the oversight of brokers and agents is a brokerage's ongoing responsibility.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:



Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario